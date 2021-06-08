 Skip to content
(BBC)   Breaking: the Internet   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We lucked out
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put all your eggs in one basket and be shocked when you drop it that they all break.

This really doesn't shock me.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmhmmmmm, But the BBC is still up?
Pretty suspicious.
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK moderators strike again.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, did someone type the word "Google" into Google again? Seriously people, how many times do you have to be told?
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The battle of hDoneelpis over; the battle for Middle Earth is about to begin.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's not limited to North America and Europe. Trademe (New Zealand's equivalent of eBay) got wrecked by it too
 
havocmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
seems like it's already over and back to functional status.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Internot of things.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh Drew
 
freidog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet they Fastly is regretting hiring this guy now
LarrySouth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Oh Drew


No, you...
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Might as well post it here too...

Mr_Vimes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From Fastly's status page:

"Fastly's network has built-in redundancies and automatic failover routing to ensure optimal performance and uptime."

No, it clearly doesn't.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It isn't like a company can't use two content providers. That would have turned it into slow web sites.

It would help if every site didn't download a massive amount of useless javascript and fonts that are often never even used.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fastly runs what is known as an "edge cloud"

Oh so we can blame edgelords for this?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: We lucked out


"Nothing you do here will cause the Federation to collapse or galaxies to explode. To
be blunt, you're not that important." - Q to FARK
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I noticed when I got a 404 error on CNN and BBC when checking the news this morning. CBC worked, though.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: thisispete: [Fark user image 850x136]


[Fark user image 604x404]

The battle of hDoneelpis over; the battle for Middle Earth is about to begin.


/ it's growing, whatever it is
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry about that, folks.  Uploaded my booty pics and well...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Quick, find a new CDN!  It HAS to share its name with an adverb!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like they focused too much on the edging.

