 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Chicago)   As Illinois braces for Phase 5 of the Covid reopening plan, no one remembers what that means   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, outdoor mask requirement, challenging year, removal of occupancy limits, forms of public transportation, amusement parks  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 8:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bracer
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Missouri, it's pretty much "if you're vaccinated (wink), you can do whatever the hell you want".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ravenswoodleather.comView Full Size


/COVID-19 is a very confusing disease
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bracer is the guy the Mafia sends to collect money before the hit man settles the account once and for all.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Illinois bracers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced "braker", it's a hard 'c', just like the second c in Chicago.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: In Missouri, it's pretty much "if you're vaccinated (wink), you can do whatever the hell you want".


I was just at the University of Missouri so I am getting a kick out of this.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: Hey Nurse!: In Missouri, it's pretty much "if you're vaccinated (wink), you can do whatever the hell you want".

I was just at the University of Missouri so I am getting a kick out of this.


We went shopping and to lunch on Sunday. Not a mask to be seen anywhere. Back to insane traffic, long lines, noisy restaurants, and people being obnoxiously drunk at 1 pm on a Sunday.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was in Chicago this past weekend and restrictions for restaurants, hotels and bars were still enforced. Unfortunately, the restrictions are being used by hotels to avoid all room services, etc., except by request.  Finally found a bar that would only allow in those that could show proof of vaccination. Not a Trumper in sight. Fun time!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The numbers are moving in the right direction here. Lowest 7-day average of new cases since March, 2020. Fewest active cases since last August. Over 50% of people 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Sure, the vaccination numbers should be higher, but the least-vaccinated counties tend to be the least populous, so that should help keep things under control.

Now, I just need one of the vaccines to be approved for under 12 before school starts next year, and I can forget that Google Classroom exists.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Going to Illinois in a couple weeks. So this should be fun. Still double masking. Wife thinks we need to check on her batshiat mother. News flash she's still batshiat.

/Difficulty in Texas
//probably about the same
///except legal weed
////dreading the drive through misery
 
YourWhatHurts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Illinois covid stages are even worse than the article mentions

Mitigation Tier 1, 1a, 1b, 2, 3 followed by reopen phase 4, bridge to 5, and now 5. In addition the state was divided into regions so different regions were at different tiers. Of course, Chicago controlled what tier they were on and it was usually behind the rest of the state.

I didn't mind the state being over protective, but they managed to find the most convoluted system possible
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have already been seeing a lot of maskless people out and about at various stores the last week or so. The next lock down in a few months should be fun. Get your toilet paper now people!

/vaccinated
//not taking off my mask anytime soon
///stay away from me!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.