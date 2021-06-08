 Skip to content
 
(NBC4i)   'Will eating cicadas get me high? '   (nbc4i.com) divider line
27
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the amount of hash oil you toss them in before serving...
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid I convinced my older brother and his friend that eating 5 or 6 junebugs would cause you to trip. 45 minutes after eating them my brother looked at me and said "I told you nothing would happen, dumbass."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick and tired of these motherfarking cicadas in my motherfarking life.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might give you a buzz.

HEY OH
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this should ABSOLUTELY be cross-posted in food tab............
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, absolutely!  Go for it!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  It will make you want to burrow underground for 17 years.  You shoud eat them, subby.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about high but you might get four feet off the ground occasionally.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's the other way around.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i suppose if ya fill them with cocaine then chew up up, sure
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating 4 or more live yellowjackets will make you see some crazy stuff!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no, it is the other way around...you have to BE high to eat 100+ of those bugs...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Eating 4 or more live yellowjackets will make you see some crazy stuff!


They say the same thing about Carolina Reapers
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like there should be a Futurama reference for this, but I can't put my finger on it
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd have to eat about 100 of the infected insects to feel any effect from the amphetamine chemical produced by the Massospora cicadina fungi

So the trick is, you don't eat them. You dry them out and grind them into a powder.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you take a bit out of one and leave the rest, does that make it a roach?

//hey-yooooo
//tip the veal, try the waitstaff
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth noting, wood lice (aka pillbugs and rolly pollies) are crustaceans and do have some similar proteins to their shrimp and lobster relatives so those may, in fact, pose an allergen risk.

You know, in case it ever comes up.

/delicious in garlic butter
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: you'd have to eat about 100 of the infected insects to feel any effect from the amphetamine chemical produced by the Massospora cicadina fungi

So the trick is, you don't eat them. You dry them out and grind them into a powder.


So, Tenneese Cicada Powder = Bolivian Marching Powder?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The statue got me high.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i'll stick to the weed
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nah but if you smoke an ounce of nutmeg...
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:Will eating cicadas make me high?
Not likely,

Well.. There you have it.

Back to sniffing glue!
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lots of birds in Maryland seem to be suffering from visual and neurological problems and dying. No idea if it's from eating cicadas.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Lots of birds in Maryland seem to be suffering from visual and neurological problems and dying. No idea if it's from eating cicadas.


it's not.

but you should probably tell someone about this. like a university scientist, or even a government agency....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

luna1580: Prof. Frink: Lots of birds in Maryland seem to be suffering from visual and neurological problems and dying. No idea if it's from eating cicadas.

it's not.

but you should probably tell someone about this. like a university scientist, or even a government agency....


Indeed a few organizations are collecting that sort of data. It's well-known happening, apparently not-yet-known what's causing it.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was visited by an albino circada this morning.  I thought it merely a sun bleached husk until it flew away.
 
