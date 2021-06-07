 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   These time travelers and their winning lottery numbers are really pissing us off   (upi.com) divider line
7
    More: Strange, English-language films, Massachusetts man, lottery jackpot, Michael Rocca of Pittsfield, Massachusetts State Lottery, Commerce, Massachusetts, June  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 9:17 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time travelers know where the good scratchies are?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He happens to win another million just after 20 years of payments on his previous winnings ran out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$1 million jackpot from the $4,000,000 Instant Jackpot instant ticket game after buying his ticket from Kirk's Variety and Hobby Store in Pittsfield.

Rocca chose the lump sum option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

$350k after taxes. No word on where he'll spend the $200k prize though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lucky bastard.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you're a time traveler, why the fark would you come to 2021? Morbid curiosity?
 
englaja
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bowen: $1 million jackpot from the $4,000,000 Instant Jackpot instant ticket game after buying his ticket from Kirk's Variety and Hobby Store in Pittsfield.

Rocca chose the lump sum option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

$350k after taxes. No word on where he'll spend the $200k prize though.


Lottery math. It doesn't make sense whether you buy or win.

Still do it, though.

In Australia, lottery winnings are windfall gains and not subject to tax. They get you when you spend it, with a GST.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.