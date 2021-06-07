 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Miniature Golfer)   Even Happy Gilmore didn't get THIS angry when he couldn't get the ball in the clown's mouth   (mdcoastdispatch.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Emergency medical services, Police, OCEAN CITY, Victim, degree assault, The Victim, Injury, second victim  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 7:56 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's just mini golf, people.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He just wanted to get a hole-in-one.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kinda figured this would be about that melting orangesicle
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rob Riggle and Steph Curry are taking notes
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The last time a clown was this sad about balls not getting in his mouth he ate 36 people

thewrap.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Once again one of my favorite vacation places getting bad press because of a out-of-towner from the other side of the bridge.

I seen this story on Facebook and many people are saying stuff like this is why they don't go to OC anymore. It has become too dangerous and it is only bound to get worse.

There was a great debate on there about the image of OC:

"Ocean city isn't the problem, it's the model citizens that sometimes decide to visit there.."

"The generation that got a trophy just for showing up. It's not OC it the entitled brats with weapons who don't know how to act and whose parents didn't raise them correctly."

"They were not locals. Lol. Take that trash back over the bridge." "AMEN. KEEP THE IDIOTS OUT IF OUR BEAUTIFUL TOWN!!! "

"Already crossed OC off the list of places to visit this summer. They need to get it under control before their economy goes any further in the red."

This and more, but you don't hear about these things in Virginia Beach or Myrtle Beach, supposedly dangerous places. You never hear these things on the Jersey Shore or Delaware, at least from what I see and hear.

The point is, whether it be stricter laws, curfews, more law enforcement, OC needs to get better as this makes me want to cry over how far they have fallen. They need to make this a family-friendly location again.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.