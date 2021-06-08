 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   We've now hit the point where "fashion" companies are just cutting parts off of jeans and sewing them back on crooked to look "trendy"   (boingboing.net) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm, Darth Vader, Affiliate marketing, World War II, Dr. Jean Cukier, curious jeans, Korean designers LEJE, British Interplanetary Society, hardcore data scientists  
•       •       •

1236 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Again?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember to never wash them.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The need to be different is a lucrative business.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leevi's 3 Legged Jeans - Saturday Night Live
Youtube BNhriA2xq9E
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to become a fashion trendsetter.
Step 1: become president
Step 2: 
newshub.co.nzView Full Size


Step 3: request html access in m.fark.com.  Drew...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft I was a teenager in the 80's you can't shock me with bad fashion
 
suze [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next 5 minute fad - backwards jeans over a poop-filled Depends.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real hotness is the jong

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: Next 5 minute fad - backwards jeans over a poop-filled Depends.


I'm placing a 5$ on puke covered work pants and a stained, torn Carhart t-shirt.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's probably controversial, but the best pants ever were from 1997-2003.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes the planet
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: I know it's probably controversial, but the best pants ever were from 1997-2003.


Do you know how I know that you are between the ages of 36 - 40 years old?
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The real hotness is the jong

[preview.redd.it image 850x824]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Theo Huxstable already do that on Cosby?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last thing I want to do first thing in the morning is play Tetris with my legs.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Purple_Urkle: I know it's probably controversial, but the best pants ever were from 1997-2003.

Do you know how I know that you are between the ages of 36 - 40 years old?


The Men Who Stare at Goats is a good movie.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno why but the first pair with just the one offset kinda amuses me.  Not in any sort of practical wearing way, but for someone who dresses for the costume value - they'd actually be kinda cool.  Need to be a serious fashion whacko to pull it off though, I'm talking the kind of shiat Prince used to get up to.  Do those in lavender or something.  The rest are utter nonsense.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: The last thing I want to do first thing in the morning is play Tetris with my legs.


I just have to thank you - that gave me my first legitimate out loud laugh of the day.

I commend you on your work here.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: suze: Next 5 minute fad - backwards jeans over a poop-filled Depends.

I'm placing a 5$ on puke covered work pants and a stained, torn Carhart t-shirt.


Carhartt has been "fashionable" for years.

I have a Car Hart hunting coat that was my Frandfathers in the 60's.  I was wearing it one day, not to be fashionball, but it was warm and could stop a bullet, and a guy stopped me and asked me where I got it, hipster kid, and I was like "the attic at my grandparents."

He then looked less than amused when i demonstrated the game bag in the pouch where you could put your dead stuff once you whacked it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like them. But then, I never had much fashion sense to begin with. I just wear what I like, regardless of what others say.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sandals with teething rings glued to them really completes the look.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image 500x492]


See that may look awful, but at least it requires skill, design, and intention. "awful taste but great execution", I think they'd say on reddit?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fashion world is made up entirely of cocaine eating deviants who werent talented enough to get into art school.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I kind of want to click the link to see what you old Dockers and cargo shorts wearing fashion plates are complaining about, but it's boingboing and I'd honestly rather shoot myself.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: suze: Next 5 minute fad - backwards jeans over a poop-filled Depends.

I'm placing a 5$ on puke covered work pants and a stained, torn Carhart t-shirt.


Mine have a few acid burns and grease stains on them as well.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I give this credit for being funny once:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This would be destroyed by one trip through the washing machine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The real hotness is the jong

[preview.redd.it image 850x824]


A challenger appears!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pssh.   You should see how "trendy" cosmetic surgery has gotten.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll bet they cost a fortune, too. Back when I was a kid we could look stupid for free
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Pssh.   You should see how "trendy" cosmetic surgery has gotten.

[Fark user image image 440x440]


Sarah Huckabee has left the public eye. You can't make fun of her anymore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: ArcadianRefugee: Pssh.   You should see how "trendy" cosmetic surgery has gotten.

[Fark user image image 440x440]

Sarah Huckabee has left the public eye. You can't make fun of her anymore.


Her fat ass would be in the "public eye" from space.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
scarymommy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.