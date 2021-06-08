 Skip to content
(The Sun)   I know we're not used to having people over now. But if you do any of this stuff, you probably weren't a great guest before the pandemic either
43
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't consider anyone asking for the Wifi password rude, unless you then use it to surf child porn and get me arrested by the feds.

Some of the other things, like showing up unannounced, etc.  I have friends that are welcome at any time, but they know they might see my naked hairy ass, so they generally knock first.

//If they make themselves a drink they better be bringing me one too.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wiping your dick off on the curtains still cool?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dick in the mashed potatoes, yay or nay?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blatz514: So wiping your dick off on the curtains still cool?


You could have at least waited until you brought the curtains home from the furniture store.

Remember, it's a hundred yards, not a hundred feet.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Showing up unannounced and expecting me to drop everything to entertain you will get me quite cross in a hurry. It's so disrespectful. Most of my friends know I work and will pop in and out quickly, if they need something. Otherwise, have the courtesy to ring or text first. It's not terribly complicated.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"When it comes to use of the house's facilities, 26 per cent of hosts say you should never go for more than a wee when visiting."

Are there people who try to grunt one out just so they can crap at someone else's house?  I shiat when I have to and don't shiat when I don't have to.  I didn't realize it could be an on-demand thing.

Although it reminds me of poker night back in the day.  Every night for weeks, one of the guys would go take a shiat about 15 minutes after the game started.  One time, we decided not to start until after he took his shiat so we just waited and waited.  "Are we gonna start or what?"  "We're waiting for you to go take your shiat.  What the fark is up with that?"  "I dunno.  I guess I just get settled and relaxed and things start moving."
 
Juc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
no pooping or farting eh?
but no mention of sharting, guess hosts want people to be efficient.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another one. Those who constantly interrupt, speak over me, raise their voices, etc. aren't likely to be invited back. Not sure why it bugs me so much, but it's behavior that makes me seriously uncomfortable.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Leaving jericurl stains on the couch is strangely absent.
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I swear, my brother-in-law saves it up for three days just to shiat in my bathroom.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i keep my shoes on all the time.
if you think your floor is that clean, then you should serve food on it.
floors are where bugs/rodents/insects walk around at night/day. nom, nom bug droppings !
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x230] [View Full Size image _x_]
Leaving jericurl stains on the couch is strangely absent.


Thats "Soul Glo".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have three dogs if you wipe your hands on my furniture you are probably making it cleaner.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Mind if I fart? No, mind if I fart? It's one of my habits. Yeah, they got a special section for me on airplanes now. I quit once for a year, you know. But I gained a lot of weight. It's hard to quit, you know? After sex, I really have an urge to light one up!
 
EL EM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plugging an electric car in a my house? Why that's as classy as siphoning gas from my car!
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?


My carrier has no coverage at a cousin's house so I connect to wifi so dad's texts come thru via wifi calling.  Well, I did.  Dad won't be texting any more.  :(  Most people in that town have the wifi password posted in their fridge because of the poor cellular coverage.  Their wifi ain't great, either.  It's an actual wireless service bounced off a corn silo.  Tops out around 5mbps.

I also ask if I'm staying the night or several nights.
 
Over
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stomping on sofa absent as well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phenn: Another one. Those who constantly interrupt, speak over me, raise their voices, etc. aren't likely to be invited back. Not sure why it bugs me so much, but it's behavior that makes me seriously uncomfortable.


Conversations are supposed to be two-way. Failing to allow the other person to speak is a lack of respect at best, and some form of pathological narcissism at worst. Everyone -occasionally- does it when they -really- want to get a point across or are excited to tell people something, but those who do it constantly aren't there to converse, they're there to force you to be their audience.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I fart after the meal, its meant as a compliment to the chef.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jtown: Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?

My carrier has no coverage at a cousin's house so I connect to wifi so dad's texts come thru via wifi calling.  Well, I did.  Dad won't be texting any more.  :(  Most people in that town have the wifi password posted in their fridge because of the poor cellular coverage.  Their wifi ain't great, either.  It's an actual wireless service bounced off a corn silo.  Tops out around 5mbps.

I also ask if I'm staying the night or several nights.


Well, spotty cell service is one thing. And if you're staying the night, that's different too.

I give people the password anyway, but when people ask right away it's like, dude.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm farily militant with, "Leave it as it lay" as far as the toilet seat goes, but I recognize that's my viewpoint. If I'm at someone else's house, I will put the seat and lid down since that's the norm.

Plugging in the car would be OK if you pay me.

For some parties, staying the night is assumed. I don't want people driving home drunk.

Asking for wifi is fine, but don't be on the phone / laptop while we're partying. It's for before bed / in the morning.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every guest farts.  As does every host.  The polite one just try to one-cheek-sneak it or excuse themselves to the bathroom -- unless there's a dog about.  Then you've got cover.

Asking for my WiFi password is a bit more invasive -- not so much because you'e using my Internet, but because I have to add your device's MAC address to my router's permitted list.   It's still a bit rude though.

What neanderthals wipe their hands on furniture?  Are there no napkins?  Because if not that's the host's fault, but even then use your damn pants like most people do.

No problem using my chargers -- EV or device.

And to address an issue upthread, you bloody wait 'til we're done eating before you jam your nob into the mashed potatoes.  We live in a society!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
imgc.artprintimages.comView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EL EM: Plugging an electric car in a my house? Why that's as classy as siphoning gas from my car!


As long as they ask first I'd let them--I'd even move my car out of the way.  Even a completely dead Tesla with a 100kWh battery would only be about $10 to charge to full (although it would take close to 14 hours) and I'm probably going to spend close to that on food, etc. for them anyways.  I'd probably even let a neighbor's guest plug in if they needed to.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A few offenses I've witnessed:

> Chain smoke and throw butts everywhere.

> Take a dump then refuse to wash your hands afterwards because "I'm a nurse."

> Accidentally cut your finger with a knife, then wipe the blood on the shirt of the person standing next to you.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does that farting also involve the couch?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: phenn: Another one. Those who constantly interrupt, speak over me, raise their voices, etc. aren't likely to be invited back. Not sure why it bugs me so much, but it's behavior that makes me seriously uncomfortable.

Conversations are supposed to be two-way. Failing to allow the other person to speak is a lack of respect at best, and some form of pathological narcissism at worst. Everyone -occasionally- does it when they -really- want to get a point across or are excited to tell people something, but those who do it constantly aren't there to converse, they're there to force you to be their audience.


I had a customer (at a bar I worked at) who (cocaine) never (cocaine) shut up (cocaine). He would get sooooo mad when someone else hogged the conversation, which was rare. What a putz. ... But, I still love ya, Poet Mike.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EL EM: Plugging an electric car in a my house? Why that's as classy as siphoning gas from my car!


Meh, it depends. If it's a plug-in hybrid, they aren't going to use more than a buck or so of electricity. If they're looking to get a bit of juice to get to the nearest charging station? Totally fine.

If it's something like an extended range Tesla and they wanted to charge from nothing all the way full? Kind of rude but it really isn't THAT big a deal. It'll cost more for the beer and snacks I give them than the electricity.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EL EM: Plugging an electric car in a my house? Why that's as classy as siphoning gas from my car!


Could be worse

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Juc: no pooping or farting eh?
but no mention of sharting, guess hosts want people to be efficient.


sleepoverz.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
C'mon in and have a sit, friend...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dick in the mashed potatoes, yay or nay?


Only if they are 98.6...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?


Because people can't hang out while also using their phones?

Sometimes my friends get together and we show each other stupid or interesting sh*t we found on the internet. We cast it to the TV. That takes a wifi password. And there are like a billion other reasons to use it.

"Socializing or phones BUT NOT BOTH" is some Big Boomer Energy.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The worst guest horror stories I've ever heard all seem to involve clogging the toilet then freaking out and making the situation ten thousand times worse than if they had just asked for a plunger.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EL EM: Plugging an electric car in a my house? Why that's as classy as siphoning gas from my car!


I don't think I have that capability here, but if I did, I don't think I'd have a problem with that. Doesn't seem much different from let someone charge their phone to me.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: jtown: Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?

My carrier has no coverage at a cousin's house so I connect to wifi so dad's texts come thru via wifi calling.  Well, I did.  Dad won't be texting any more.  :(  Most people in that town have the wifi password posted in their fridge because of the poor cellular coverage.  Their wifi ain't great, either.  It's an actual wireless service bounced off a corn silo.  Tops out around 5mbps.

I also ask if I'm staying the night or several nights.

Well, spotty cell service is one thing. And if you're staying the night, that's different too.

I give people the password anyway, but when people ask right away it's like, dude.


OK, but you went from "Why does anyone need the password" to "I don't like it when it's the first thing someone asks for," and those are a world apart.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: A few offenses I've witnessed:

> Chain smoke and throw butts everywhere.

> Take a dump then refuse to wash your hands afterwards because "I'm a nurse."

> Accidentally cut your finger with a knife, then wipe the blood on the shirt of the person standing next to you.


You ... need to meet better people. This is like sitcom levels of bad.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?


In many cases the answer to that would be, "Yes."
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: A few offenses I've witnessed:

> Chain smoke and throw butts everywhere.

> Take a dump then refuse to wash your hands afterwards because "I'm a nurse."

> Accidentally cut your finger with a knife, then wipe the blood on the shirt of the person standing next to you.


And under what circumstances were you witnessing your nurse friend taking a dump?
Way to live up to the username.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?

Because people can't hang out while also using their phones?

Sometimes my friends get together and we show each other stupid or interesting sh*t we found on the internet. We cast it to the TV. That takes a wifi password. And there are like a billion other reasons to use it.

"Socializing or phones BUT NOT BOTH" is some Big Boomer Energy.


My friends all have my wifi password. This is talking about people who are coming over for the first time.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I don't consider anyone asking for the Wifi password rude, unless you then use it to surf child porn and get me arrested by the feds.

Some of the other things, like showing up unannounced, etc.  I have friends that are welcome at any time, but they know they might see my naked hairy ass, so they generally knock first.

//If they make themselves a drink they better be bringing me one too.


This is the UK, so people dont need your WiFi password.

Why would they want it?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Natalie Portmanteau: jtown: Natalie Portmanteau: Why do you need the wifi password? Did you come over to hang out or dick around on your phone?

My carrier has no coverage at a cousin's house so I connect to wifi so dad's texts come thru via wifi calling.  Well, I did.  Dad won't be texting any more.  :(  Most people in that town have the wifi password posted in their fridge because of the poor cellular coverage.  Their wifi ain't great, either.  It's an actual wireless service bounced off a corn silo.  Tops out around 5mbps.

I also ask if I'm staying the night or several nights.

Well, spotty cell service is one thing. And if you're staying the night, that's different too.

I give people the password anyway, but when people ask right away it's like, dude.

OK, but you went from "Why does anyone need the password" to "I don't like it when it's the first thing someone asks for," and those are a world apart.


Hyperbole?
 
