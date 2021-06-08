 Skip to content
A good friend bails you out of jail. A best friend sits next to you in the holding cell saying, "Damn, that was fun"
22
22 Comments
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a true friend goes out and gets two blowjobs then give you one when they get back
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A greatfriend helps you bury the bodies.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone else moves away from you on the Group W bench.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ohhh. I haven't watched that movie in eons. Gonna have to queue it up this week.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A best friend would have burned what I told them to burn.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Movie?
 
Sasha's Dirty Pictures
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We always used to say: a good friend helps you bury the bodies, a great friend doesn't ask why
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A friend will never ask you to help bury the bodies because two can keep a secret if one is dead.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Outside of a dog, a book is a man's best friend. Inside of a dog it's too dark to read.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alice's Restaurant Group W Bench
Youtube b0a6iWHSWbA
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Regarding subby's headline, I have a CSB alert:

Years ago my best friend was arrested after assaulting a man who deserved it at the casino. The State Police run a substation there and they are not to be screwed with. Municipal police pretty much leave you alone as long as you're not brandishing a weapon. But not the state. If you fart in the wrong direction you're going to jail.

Anyway, my buddy goes to jail on some sort on misdemeanor assault. So I'm on the way to bail him out or do whatever I can do to help. I get to the prison and, sigh, encounter the same cops.

There was an argument.

The point of this post? When my friend saw me he was ecstatic, thinking he's bailed out. So I sat next to him and explained that I've been jailed while trying to bail him out. After a few seconds we both burst with laughter.

The next morning we were released ROR and the charges were eventually dropped.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

That sounds like the promotion method to "truly trusted lieutenant" from the Evil Overlord's List.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Never knew that was made into a movie.
I have been properly educated
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Make that "completely trusted lieutenant".
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Well, why would I ask? Sometimes bodies just have to be buried.  Especially that bastard Lyle.  I mean, yeah sure, he CLAIMS he's not dead, but the farker lies like he breathes.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

A good friend pops his cyanide pill when he's asked to.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

You must see it now.  It's a moral imperative.
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Middle aged version:  A best friend takes no for an answer.  A best friend lets you cancel plans at the last minute without an explanation.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don't need to. Could damn near recite the whole song that the movie is based upon.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Is Lyle a politician? Because he sure sounds like a politician.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

...and we was both jumpin up and down yelling, "Kill, Kill"...

Why's this remind me of the PolTab?...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did they know that my best friend used to push me around the streets in an office chair?
 
