(9News (Australia))   Sometimes you need a much bigger boat after a whale lands on your fishing boat and smashes it to smithereens   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Whale, Humpback whale, whale lands, New South Wales, Whale watching, NSW South Coast  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not Safe Whales
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You asshole, Hancock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the whale ok tho?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes you need to learn to operate your boat more safely.
 
wademh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whale watchers fooled around and found out.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kayakers nearly swallowed by humpback whale in California
Youtube 3X2C46--2lY
 
