 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Prankster blows thousands during 13-hour bender after telling pals he won £328K lotto jackpot. Jokes on him though, free booze is free booze no matter how funny one thinks they are   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Trademark, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

1174 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 9:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They started drinking at the Fox Inn in Nuneaton, Warks, and spent £200 on Jägerbombs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any adult who calls themselves a prankster isn't fit to participate in society.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent most of my money on wine, women and song.

The rest was just wasted.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even I don't comprehend this level of idiocy, and I live in Florida
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prankster blows thousands

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly was the prank? Maybe I missed it.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: They started drinking at the Fox Inn in Nuneaton, Warks, and spent £200 on Jägerbombs.

[Fark user image 300x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: I spent most of my money on wine, women and song.

The rest was just wasted.

At least get the quote right:


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I did it to try to get one mate to meet us in a suit to video him looking stupid."

This was the payoff? Your friend puts on a suit?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, how is this even considered a prank?  Didn't the farkhead still have to pay for all the booze?

"Oh, I got you farkers good!"  "Look how much money I just pissed away!!!!"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he pranked them by buying them a bunch of booze.  He sure showed them...I guess.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: What exactly was the prank? Maybe I missed it.


He spent a fark ton of money he didn't have. That's all I could get.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has to be the saddest thing (in the sense in which Trump uses that word) I've seen all year.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blows thousands?
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the kind of person who may or may not have not have been asked to lay down on the kitchen floor by his sycophantic associates and thereafter was referred to as an 'absolute madman' when he did so.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

Morons gonna moron.
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he blew MONEY. Boring.
 
OutsmartBullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1...2...3...4...5...okay too many comments assuming he and his cousin ripped people off instead of using their own money to have fun
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my friends would prank me by spending thousands of their own dollars on booze
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do i sign up to be "pranked" in this manner?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not at all what happened.  This was an ordinary bash sculpted into an "interesting" Sun story by some content creator.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Any adult who calls themselves a prankster isn't fit to participate in society.


Dude, the first thing they drank was Jaeger bombs.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain, my friend, we need to talk about your comically ridiculous drinking problem. I've been several times and the weather isn't *that* bad, so what is it?

It is funny, though.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, for it to be thousands, that has to be at least 2000. In 13 hours, that's 2.56 BJ's per minute. He must have been double fisting them.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strange prank, but I have to admit that I find it funny.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stantz: Sounds like the kind of person who may or may not have not have been asked to lay down on the kitchen floor by his sycophantic associates and thereafter was referred to as an 'absolute madman' when he did so.


So, I met a girl once at a party that claimed they had they sickest sense of humor ever. So I start a joke "there's two hobos..." and she says "they're called homeless people" and I said, yeah, you're not going to like this joke..."
She didn't.

Tasteless Joke: two hobos meet up in an alley. The first hobo says, "how was your day yesterday?"
second hobo says, "man, it was awesome. I found part of a beer, part of a warm cheeseburger and part of a cigar that was still lit!"
First hobo says, "that's nothing. I found a woman tied to the train tracks, I untied her, and had sex with her all day".
Second hobo asks "did you get a blowjob?"
"Nah, I couldn't find her head."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldJames: So, for it to be thousands, that has to be at least 2000. In 13 hours, that's 2.56 BJ's per minute. He must have been double fisting them.


The actual world record for blowjobs is actually 249 in 13 hours or something.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The actual world record for blowjobs is actually 249 in 13 hours or something.


Summer Nyte, 14 hours. Ron Jeremy was involved.
 
Katwang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It I won my wife would prefer I went out with my girlfriends. That way she would know I'm not farking around and will be safe.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.