(ABL13 Houston)   Nurses plan walk-out over Houston hospital's vaccination mandate after being told to get the jab or lose their jobs   (abc13.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HIPPA? HOORAY?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They want the "freedom" to put vulnerable patients' lives at risk.

Let them demonstrate, then fire them all on the day after the vaccination deadline.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wellbye.jpg
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's that got to do with Methodists?  (click)  Oh, it's in the name of the hospital.

Right to choose?  But you don't want to give other people the right to not be around dangerous disease vectors.

It's astonishing how bad some people in the medical field are about medicine.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiots.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?


It needs double non-secret approval.
 
chewd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's astonishing how bad some people in the medical field are about medicine.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


It was either Nursing or gun repair.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotCodger: They want the "freedom" to put vulnerable patients' lives at risk.

Let them demonstrate, then fire them all on the day after the vaccination deadline.


This right here.

Not every place needs a vaccine mandate necessarily, but I'm all for them  at @&#%ing hospitals.

There's an entire laundry list of other required vaccinations to work in medical professions, this is just another on the list. Grow the fark up.
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With great power comes great responsibility. What kind of example are these nurses setting? You think patients will get a vaccine if the people caring for them won't? Let them go and bring in the agency nurses and watch the HCAPS numbers plummet. They want to tear it all down in the name of idiocy.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And here I thought Kaiser was trying to murder me making me see a bunch of patients every day before the vaccine was around
 
wademh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's see, well over 100 million in the US fully vaccinated. Over 95% effective at preventing covid-19 disease. Over 90% effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection. Significantly reduces viral load in breakthrough infections. Has remained highly effective against all currently known variants.

These nurses don't believe in objectively observable medicine.

Further, I'm betting that 90% plus of those who are arguing about "choice" vote for the GQP because they oppose abortion rights.
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fire their entitled a$$es. They don't like it they can go get a job somewhere else. I hope more places start requiring them.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't let the door hit your ass on the way out!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are Texan nurses. They aren't immune to the derp down there.

(or up there... wherever)
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: What's that got to do with Methodists?  (click)  Oh, it's in the name of the hospital.

Right to choose?  But you don't want to give other people the right to not be around dangerous disease vectors.

It's astonishing how bad some people in the medical field are about medicine.


There are many excellent and conscientious nurses, but that field has far more than its fair share of stupid. Even more when that stupid takes the form of derp relating to medicine and health.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Later morons!

Ffs it's like having a car mechanic not understand how a pulley works.  Or being totally against safety glass.

fark off and go work jobs better suited for you if you feel like it's okay to get your patients sick.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?


The full-approval vs. emergency use authorization argument is just a rhetorical foot in the door for anti-vaxxers' attempts to make it illegal for businesses to be able to require employees be vaccinated. Nothing more or less. It needs to be fought tooth & nail. All businesses should be free to provide a safe & disease-free work environment for their employees.

There is functionally very little difference between full approval vs. EUA in terms of safety & efficacy assessment by the FDA. It works and it is safe. Any employer should be free to require it. You don't like it? You're free to leave & seek other work.
 
pheed
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

The thread this meme was born for...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?


The FDA was pressured into approving it.

/these morons are too predictable
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this says a lot about their trust in a rushed, emergency vaccine.....
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTP 2: this says a lot about their trust in a rushed, emergency vaccine.....


That they're morons?
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What are the chances that they're good at medicine and will be missed VS they just lost their Newports money and are now free to sell essential oils full time.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?


I heard an antivax nurse interviewed on the radio. She said they can't take an experimental vaccine. She was asked how about when it gets full approval. "Then we'll need to see a lot more testing before we can know it's safe."
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heck, I had to get the HepA and HepB series for work, and that was a major pain. Like 3 shots over ~6 weeks. But you know what I'm a big fan of? NOT HAVING HEPATITIS.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: this says a lot about their trust in a rushed, emergency vaccine.....


The average floor nurse is as knowledgeable about what the COVID-19 vaccine is as the average person on the street is.

These are the same people who will insist they got the flu because they got a flu shot.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
J-farking-H-Christ, how can college-educated nurses be this farming stupid??

Texass.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
F*ck 'em.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I seem to remember when they did this a few years ago over the flu vaccine. Or when they did in 2009 over the H1N1 vaccine.

I seem to also remember it didn't change anything and they were still told to get vaccinated unless you have a medical exemption and lose your job.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?

I heard an antivax nurse interviewed on the radio. She said they can't take an experimental vaccine. She was asked how about when it gets full approval. "Then we'll need to see a lot more testing before we can know it's safe."


I'm glad someone finally called them out on that lame-ass excuse.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chewd: Alphax: It's astonishing how bad some people in the medical field are about medicine.

[external-preview.redd.it image 480x360]

It was either Nursing or gun repair.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noxious1: J-farking-H-Christ, how can college-educated nurses be this farming stupid??

Texass.


Eh, "college educated" ≠ 2-year nursing certificate out of high school from the local JC.

I doubt the real RNs & PAs have anything to do with this nonsense.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?


"It was approved too fast"
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: HIPPA HIPAA? HOORAY?


FTFY.

/LYA
//i.e. learn your acronyms
///medically required 3rd slashie
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Noxious1: J-farking-H-Christ, how can college-educated nurses be this farming stupid??

Texass.


Never underestimate the lack of knowledge of a healthcare provider outside of the scope of their employment.

Paramedics probably know jack shiat about long-term geriatric care, respiratory probably knows nothing about proctology, low acuity floor nurses probably know jack shiat about cardiopulmonary support, L&D nurses probably don't know enough about pediatric care to wing it with a sick kid.

But it doesn't stop people in those fields from speaking with expertise about woo like "the shots experimental, we're guinea pigs!"
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Eh, "college educated" ≠ 2-year nursing certificate out of high school from the local JC.

I doubt the real RNs & PAs have anything to do with this nonsense.


Point of order - ASNs are REALRNs.

PA is now six to seven years. So is DNP (Doctor of Nurse Practitioner) - Neither of these levels are comparable to direct patient care nursing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Noxious1: J-farking-H-Christ, how can college-educated nurses be this farming stupid??

Texass.

Eh, "college educated" ≠ 2-year nursing certificate out of high school from the local JC.

I doubt the real RNs & PAs have anything to do with this nonsense.


Pretty much. Not to sound like a dick but they're the ones that only became nurses because they saw an ad for nursing school on daytime TV.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
200 employees out of 26,000 have a problem.

Well Bye.
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Caddyshack- The World Need Ditch Diggers, Too
Youtube eiRGRvE_Wqg
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How convenient that they've walked out.  Just lock the door behind them and move on with your week.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: this says a lot about their trust in a rushed, emergency vaccine.....that fully completed all 3 stage trials


FTFY

The rush wasn't in the testing.  The rush was in the paperwork.
 
wademh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?

The FDA was pressured into approving it.

/these morons are too predictable


The FDA is always under pressure to approve drugs. They typically resist it.
The independent review panels all recommended approval. The data was very clear. Efficacy was very very high. Side-effects were not medically significant, especially not in comparison to the risk. Vaccination has demonstrably been shown to be effective at reducing spread, reducing hospitalizations, and reducing severity of disease in breakthrough infections. By every objective measure, the vaccines are a success.

Personally, there's some room for re-evaluating the J&J authorization but only in wake of the general superiority of the Moderna and Phizer vaccines, at least where the logistics of delivery and storage isn't a barrier. (While the blood clotting risk is very small, it is real and there are alternatives)  Even where the logistical problems have to do with getting the 2nd shot, both Pfizer and Moderna remain significantly effective.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Door is right over there. Good luck finding another nursing gig without it.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Unless something weird happens, I expect the Pfizer and Moderna to get full approval this fall. Probably the J&J, too. What's going to be the excuse then?


Why the everloving Fark is there no full approval yet? Canada and the EU both went for rapid evaluation but it was full approval from the beginning
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: Personally, there's some room for re-evaluating the J&J authorization


I'd honestly like to think the only reason J&J got approved was because of how difficult it was to manufacture and distribute the others.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a shame that there's such a shortage of nurses and then you get these morons doing their best to make it worse. Lots of jobs have mandatory vaccinations, including yours - suck it
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Noxious1: J-farking-H-Christ, how can college-educated nurses be this farming stupid??

Texass.

Never underestimate the lack of knowledge of a healthcare provider outside of the scope of their employment.

Paramedics probably know jack shiat about long-term geriatric care, respiratory probably knows nothing about proctology, low acuity floor nurses probably know jack shiat about cardiopulmonary support, L&D nurses probably don't know enough about pediatric care to wing it with a sick kid.

But it doesn't stop people in those fields from speaking with expertise about woo like "the shots experimental, we're guinea pigs!"


Probably everyone is vulnerable to some degree to speaking with undeserved confidence on subjects outside their fields of expertise, but some fields more than others. Engineers, for example.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GregInIndy: Noxious1: J-farking-H-Christ, how can college-educated nurses be this farming stupid??

Texass.

Eh, "college educated" ≠ 2-year nursing certificate out of high school from the local JC.

I doubt the real RNs & PAs have anything to do with this nonsense.

Pretty much. Not to sound like a dick but they're the ones that only became nurses because they saw an ad for nursing school on daytime TV.


I'll be that guy on Fark that claims the exception to your broad generalization: The local CC in my home town in Michigan has a 2 year RN program generally considered to be one of the best in the state, even better than the 4 year nursing programs at large universities like UoM. Its an incredibly rigorous program with very strict standards; they flunk out more students than they graduate every year by a wide margin. I know because my sister went through it (and graduated) and had more job offers than she could handle. Hospitals throughout the state actually compete with one another to poach their students.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Pretty much. Not to sound like a dick but they're the ones that only became nurses because they saw an ad for nursing school on daytime TV.


Certificate nursing programs for RN stopped being accredited in 2008, buddy. You can't even set for the NCLEX.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're not "comfortable" with vaccines that have been administered 2,184,594,264 times thus far worldwide.
 
