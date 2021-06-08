 Skip to content
(Today)   Please welcome Gizmo to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. He's the voice of "Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health", helping kids across America understand that there are things they can do to help themselves when they feel sad, mad or worried   (today.com)
    Mental health professional, Psychology, Mental Health, Trail, Health care, new curriculum, Mental health, Vice President of the United States  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
There's even a PDF link to the guide at the end of the article

Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: There's even a PDF link to the guide at the end of the article

Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health


Good morning Bathia, how are you doing?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: There's even a PDF link to the guide at the end of the article

Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health

Good morning Bathia, how are you doing?


Doing so-so. Had a minor IBS flareup overnight, so as you can imagine, I'm kinda tired.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: There's even a PDF link to the guide at the end of the article

Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health

Good morning Bathia, how are you doing?

Doing so-so. Had a minor IBS flareup overnight, so as you can imagine, I'm kinda tired.


Damn I'm sorry, that sucks!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: There's even a PDF link to the guide at the end of the article

Gizmo's Pawsome Guide to Mental Health

Good morning Bathia, how are you doing?

Doing so-so. Had a minor IBS flareup overnight, so as you can imagine, I'm kinda tired.

Damn I'm sorry, that sucks!


Thanks!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Speaking of mental health issues...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!


BARK!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 750x750]



My diet skills will be tested as never before tomorrow; got my A1C test in the morning.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 750x750]


My diet skills will be tested as never before tomorrow; got my A1C test in the morning.


I hope you studied hard enough :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 750x750]


My diet skills will be tested as never before tomorrow; got my A1C test in the morning.

I hope you studied hard enough :-)



I should've - I haven't had lasagna or good garlic bread in over two months!

/them beers is gonna taste good!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]

[im4.ezgif.com image 850x1133]


:-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Gotta go shopping, BBL.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mooooo!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Allow me to introduce the newest member of our family, Cha Cha. She's a recently retired greyhound racer that just had her fourth birthday. It's been three years since our last crossed the Rainbow Bridge and it's so wonderful to have her! Gotcha Day was Saturday. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Allow me to introduce the newest member of our family, Cha Cha. She's a recently retired greyhound racer that just had her fourth birthday. It's been three years since our last crossed the Rainbow Bridge and it's so wonderful to have her! Gotcha Day was Saturday. 
[Fark user image 425x306][Fark user image 425x318]


awesome!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Bailey Dog went to the groomer Sunday and came back with razor burn on his nether regions. Poor little guy is miserable.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 425x318]
The Bailey Dog went to the groomer Sunday and came back with razor burn on his nether regions. Poor little guy is miserable.


poor baby!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image image 425x318]
The Bailey Dog went to the groomer Sunday and came back with razor burn on his nether regions. Poor little guy is miserable.


Poor Bailey!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Allow me to introduce the newest member of our family, Cha Cha. She's a recently retired greyhound racer that just had her fourth birthday. It's been three years since our last crossed the Rainbow Bridge and it's so wonderful to have her! Gotcha Day was Saturday.
[Fark user image 425x306][Fark user image 425x318]


Welcome, Cha Cha! ♥♥
 
