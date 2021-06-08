 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   German military to ship 60,000 cans of surplus beer back from Afghanistan, because somebody needs to drink it   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Cool, German military, Germany, International Security Assistance Force, cans of surplus beer  
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's surplus beer?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What they cant finish it on the way back?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd think they could just load it onto trains...
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
60k is a surplus? That's like one minor league baseball game worth.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's surplus beer?


That one can of Busch Light that someone opened then never drank.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who has a bead on the surplus schnapps shipment? I'm bored and would be up for that heist.
 
