Anom - the FBI and AFP run encrypted phone company for criminals
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Saw this too:

https://webcache.googleusercontent.co​m​/search?q=cache:PwQXt6Sn_YwJ:https://a​nomexposed.wordpress.com/+&cd=7&hl=en&​ct=clnk&gl=au

I think WhatsApp and Signal would be interesting to test and see if there's any shenanigans going on. I wouldn't trust WhatsApp, but Signal?

Anyway, it seemed to be an excellent honeypot. Lots of good arrests. 

/Not subby.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

This part intrigues me:
""This data comprises the encrypted messages of all of the users of Anoms with a few exceptions (e.g., the messages of approximately 15 Anom users in the U.S. sent to any other Anom device are not reviewed by the FBI)," the document reads."

So are there only 15 Anom users in the U.S. or are they specific users that aren't reviewed?  High ranking people, undercover people, etc.

I saw it pop up in my twitter feed so I submitted it because it is fascinating.  They arrest the Phantom Secure CEO and people start abandoning that service...but trust a service that just happens to pop up right about the same time?  Hello fellow kids, indeed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Csb: Over a decade ago a company I worked at acquired some random VOIP company similar to this. Literally within a month of doing so there was an FBI agent making regular visits.  My guess is this is exactly what was happening.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why you should never write down your crimes, either on paper or through texts.

Also, never accept strange messaging apps from dudes in unmarked black vans
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The are American Anom users in he U.S. the FBI doesn't have a warrant for, I would guess.  The AFP is the one running the operation, and they're sharing data with the FBI (including, probably, messages sent to those people) except what the FBI isn't allowed to collect by American law.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that they were encrypted, untraceable phones that were only handed out to criminals, by other criminals. It wasn't an app per se, more of a magic untraceable burner phone for those 'in the know'.

My question is, who the fark did they Think was making these things?!?!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbasses forgot the cardinal rule of the internet: everyone on the internet is a dude or a fed. Sometimes both.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody could have predicted.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I love that they were encrypted, untraceable phones that were only handed out to criminals, by other criminals. It wasn't an app per se, more of a magic untraceable burner phone for those 'in the know'.

My question is, who the fark did they Think was making these things?!?!


Other criminals
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, on TotalFark...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From  the AFP:
"The AFP will allege offenders linked to Australian-based Italian mafia, outlaw motorcycle gangs, Asian crime syndicate and Albanian organised crime ..."

and Methodists...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd imagine a lot of the VPN services people (not me I swear) use to download pirated movies are the same.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played the video game "Watchdogs."  I knew what was up.  That's why I avoid any Stoplights that talk to me.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Signal works on normal phones, so it's not really comparable.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

So, how do you suggest they should communicate.

Are you a criminal? You're smarter than mafia members?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Not FBI and EUROPOL?

So many braniacs here. :D
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The users of PedoPhone must be scratching their heads and going hmmmmm.... naaaaahhh.... right now.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

And Tor servers. All these things are quietly compromised and you don't hear much about it until a big fish is reeled in.

And in other news, much of colonial pipeline's ransom money was returned when US govt pulled it from dark side's Bitcoin wallet. There's a message there
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The FBI, AFP, and CHS built the Anom system in such a way that a master key silently attached itself to every message set through the app, enabling "law enforcement to decrypt and store the message as it is transmitted," the document reads.

Like the proposed "Clipper chip" in the 1990s. A proposal was floated to ban encryption that didn't use a government-provided chip that leaked key data in a way that only the US government was supposed to be able to exploit.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

And they were bold/stupid enough to use real names and addresses.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It's not hard to be smarter than the mob.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I chuckle sensibly every time I tune to crazy ass white guy AM and hear a Nord VPN commercial.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gotcha.

The guy in the google cache link was pulling background traffic and that's what caught my attention the most. Even on normal phones, connections are hijacked.
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Star Trek III The Search For Spock - Kirk vs Kruge
Youtube 0KW-Nw6XVWQ
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An enjoyable thread looking at the unsealed search warrants
 
djfitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is The Wire pretty much a documentary now??
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Reading through that makes me wonder if the 15 people that weren't subject to monitoring in the US were members of the Oompa Loompa administration/family.
 
