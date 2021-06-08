 Skip to content
 
(International Business Times)   One in four Americans plan on being disease vectors   (ibtimes.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just keep them from flying anywhere and this will be the best vacation season ever.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's quarantine them for their safety. The caldera of Krakatoa is lovely this time of year
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even with my GED from an unaccredited testing institution in Guam, I can divine that even if 1/4 of Americans are idiots that still puts us over the 70 percent that Biden is shooting for.

As we have come to understand with politics, there is a constant 25 percent of the population that are mule-headed morans.  If only we could unleash some sort of plague on these individuals to thin out the numbers a bit...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a message yesterday that vaccine hesitancy in St. Louis County is only 11.02%, the best rate in Missouri.  Almost makes one wish for checkpoints at county lines.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Even with my GED from an unaccredited testing institution in Guam, I can divine that even if 1/4 of Americans are idiots that still puts us over the 70 percent that Biden is shooting for.

As we have come to understand with politics, there is a constant 25 percent of the population that are mule-headed morans.  If only we could unleash some sort of plague on these individuals to thin out the numbers a bit...


Except they are only talking about adults, so unless kids only make up 5% of the population we are screwed.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: LordBeavis: Even with my GED from an unaccredited testing institution in Guam, I can divine that even if 1/4 of Americans are idiots that still puts us over the 70 percent that Biden is shooting for.

As we have come to understand with politics, there is a constant 25 percent of the population that are mule-headed morans.  If only we could unleash some sort of plague on these individuals to thin out the numbers a bit...

Except they are only talking about adults, so unless kids only make up 5% of the population we are screwed.


Article says the goal is to have 70% of eligible Americans vaccinated. So I figure LordBeavis is correct.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You are always going to have a certain percentage of people who are not going to get the vaccine. On the bright side since you've mostly (I hope) used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have the highest efficacy, you will have herd immunity even with that non-compliant portion of the population remaining unvaccinated.

You'd be really screwed if you'd vaccinated most of your population with a vaccine with a low efficacy, like the J&J.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm convinced they're just mad that they need a literal nanny-state to keep from killing their moronic selves.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Republicans are why this country can't have nice things.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Then there should be no international travel for them then. And states should be passing laws requiring vaccination for hospital / careworkers as well as for community education & sports. If they want to be selfish assholes they should be excluded from as many situations as possible where they can cause harm.
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The number is much higher than 24%.

We are sitting a little over 36% in my county. 41% among healthcare professionals.

Give it time for people to calm tf down about it being a very new vaccine. By next March I'd be willing to bet we're about 85% nationally...but also willing to bet we never get higher than that.

The flu shot works most years, but the number of people who get it is still laughable outside the groups who are required to get it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes, but that's because it's an experimental drug and I follow the science so if I stick this fork in a wall socket I will be able to charge my phone by just holding it in my hand.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
IIRC, it was as just under 50%, then about a third.
Now we are down to a quarter.

I'm not worried, they'll come around after a while, especially when we get free WiFi.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: At this point, I'm convinced they're just mad that they need a literal nanny-state to keep from killing their moronic selves.


The ones who complain loudest about the "nanny state" are the reasons we need a nanny state.

/See also drug use, fireworks, speed limits, vehicle inspections...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drxym: Then there should be no international travel for them then.


There are the same people who already don't have passports. They don't want to be exposed to anything that might cause them to question, well, anything.

/The only place I've ever been is Grovers Corners, New Hampshire but I'm sure it's the best place in the world.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Send Zuckerberg an invoice for COVID-19 facing expenditures generated by Facebook's user base.  He's shown he has no problem with censorship when it serves his interests.  Why should Facebook be able to push expenditure generating misinformation with impunity?  Freedom of Press does not translate to Freedom to Libel.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They just need a better delivery system, for Polio vaccines they used sugar cubes.

Stubborn mules sometimes can be bribed with sugar cube treats
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If America purged its 25% of morons once and for all and put their children in good families, the country would be much better.

Purge republicans to make america great again.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We could just fence off a square state and toss them all in their if they don't want to vaccinate and don't have a valid medical reason for not vaccinating.
 
