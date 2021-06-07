 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Water levels at Lake Mead are so low that Hoover Dam may soon be unable to generate power
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LIGAFF: California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.


Imperial Valley is gonna have a say. And most Americans who like to eat in the winter will notice something for sure.

Complex issues and as you dig into it you see that what is happening is so self inflicted by government and business and agriculture.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LIGAFF: California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.


Cool. We'll just hire an army of lightning wizards to supply the breathtaking amount of power needed for that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farmlands in the USA and Mexico that produce crops such as hay, cotton, grapes and lettuce.

Grapes and lettuce in the middle of the desert.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two months later, Texas Farkers will point and laugh at California doing rolling blackouts again, forgetting what happened just a few months ago.

/never mind that Hoover Dam shutting down on its own probably won't cause blackouts
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: LIGAFF: California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.

Cool. We'll just hire an army of lightning wizards to supply the breathtaking amount of power needed for that.


You're expecting those same wizards to fill the Colorado River for your benefit, so you may as well harness their power while you have time for something that might actually be beneficial.

Of course, those lightning wizards will require power plants, which NIMBY types will fight for years, so you probably ought to get started now.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO SAVE THE BEES.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, threepeat on this subject!  It's OK, I appreciate the Fallout New Vegas flashbacks.  I remember going to the gift shop years ago and the clerk was a blind guy - he felt heat from your hand to know where to drop the change.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like Las Vegas is going to have to move.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LIGAFF: California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.


What about all the other sates taking the water? They are still OK to do it?

Adolf Oliver Nipples: ThomasPaineTrain: LIGAFF: California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.

Cool. We'll just hire an army of lightning wizards to supply the breathtaking amount of power needed for that.

You're expecting those same wizards to fill the Colorado River for your benefit, so you may as well harness their power while you have time for something that might actually be beneficial.

Of course, those lightning wizards will require power plants, which NIMBY types will fight for years, so you probably ought to get started now.


Adolf has no idea what a lightning wizard is.
:)
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Patrolling the Mojave almost makes me wish for a nuclear winter.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO SAVE THE BEES.


Following link because (A) you are not wrong & (B)eeeeeees...

Gotta save them goddamn bees | Music video | Flo & Joan
Youtube _JpH3Hud32w
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was just thinking about what treasures have appeared behind the dam, then thought about the dams in China and the displacement they caused to...EVERYTHING.

Surely we must be technologically advanced at this point to dig and line reservoirs pretty much anywhere that shave waterways, rather than just flood anything and everything.

If we can build this:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Then we should be able to dig and line a bunch of holes, or even cascading holes.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: LIGAFF: California sits on an ocean.  Let them build desalination plants and stop taking Colorado river water.  Voila, no more Lake Mead/Hoover Dam problem.

Cool. We'll just hire an army of lightning wizards to supply the breathtaking amount of power needed for that.


Where do I send my resume? ⛈ 🧙🏼♂  ⛈
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: farmlands in the USA and Mexico that produce crops such as hay, cotton, grapes and lettuce.

Grapes and lettuce in the middle of the desert.


I don't eat either one but you know that stuff is shipped out right? Mostly I imagined anyway.

I should go Google wish me luck
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Agricultural products are not even in the top 25 exports out of Arizona.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should just upgrade to a Dyson. Problem solved.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BOMBS, GRENADES, TORPEDOES, MINES, MISSILES AND SI

is number 5
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funky little shell game going on in California and Nevada.

Shut down San Onofre earlier than planned because, well, we have solar Ivanpah and wind from the desert. We will be ok. Shut down some solar because it is unnecessary and expensive, and besides, we have Hoover Dam. We will be ok. Shut down some geothermal in central California because water is running low. That is ok, we.. um... we'll be ok. Shut down Hoover Dam. Umm. Uhh. OK. We can import power from Arizona and ummm Oregon? Idaho? Temperatures rise in Arizona and Vegas and remember that Arizona has not been rooftop solar friendly. Oroville is still ok... right? Oh... wait. Well, California can get electricity from New Mexico, right? And Washington?

I think the margin of error is looking a little thin. We are coming up on one of those "low probability of everything failing at once, but it did" kind of events.

I am sure TOP PEOPLE have it all figured out. TOP PEOPLE.
 
