(WLWT)   Tired of being smashed on our windshields, brood X cicadas start playing offense   (wlwt.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Last time we had them in Illinois, one got in the far back of my minivan and kept quiet until I was a half mile down the road. It was so goddamn loud I thought my car was falling apart. Fortunately I was next to a strip mall I could pull into.
 
Birnone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People think I wear sunglasses when I drive because I look cool wearing them but really it's eye protection. I've had small pebbles, bugs, and other crap fly in through the window and hit the lenses of my shades more than a few times. If I hadn't worn them who knows how badly my eyes might have been damaged by now. If the debris isn't hitting you in the eyes you have no excuse for crashing.
 
