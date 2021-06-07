 Skip to content
 
(France 24)   Not news: Observe and report. News: Incise and amputate   (france24.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure what's better: the perpetrator named 'Butt' or the 'wishes to remain unnamed' admin admitting that there are conmen roaming their halls performing surgery.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: I'm not sure what's better: the perpetrator named 'Butt' or the 'wishes to remain unnamed' admin admitting that there are conmen roaming their halls performing surgery.


In a city named "Lahore."
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For profit medicine strikes again.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had had the good sense to concur.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having had 9 operations, this story scares the s**t out of me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know Holiday Inn Express had locations in Pakistan.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: little big man: I'm not sure what's better: the perpetrator named 'Butt' or the 'wishes to remain unnamed' admin admitting that there are conmen roaming their halls performing surgery.

In a city named "Lahore."


Lahore Upstairs Medical School
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The janitor might've had better luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: The Doctor
Youtube IgVb6XH2D64
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a Butt.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Waheed Butt
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Headline reminds me of some Skinny Puppy
 
