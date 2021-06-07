 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Canada is going to reopen -- but with a big catch   (forbes.com) divider line
31
    More: News  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jun 2021 at 1:41 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aww quit acting like responsible adults and go have some fun. Its not like you'll get stuck with a huge hospital bill if you're a Canuckistani and you catch a case.

/sarcasm
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.


This.. Of course the covidiots will trip over their own feet to use the "papers please" rhetoric to be outraged over this..  They are so predictable it hurts
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have to be screeched in?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

styckx: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

This.. Of course the covidiots will trip over their own feet to use the "papers please" rhetoric to be outraged over this..  They are so predictable it hurts


Were they really going to go to Canada, though? Or anywhere outside their own counties, even?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

themindiswatching: styckx: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

This.. Of course the covidiots will trip over their own feet to use the "papers please" rhetoric to be outraged over this..  They are so predictable it hurts

Were they really going to go to Canada, though? Or anywhere outside their own counties, even?


Exactly.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn! They might be coming back.
If you guy need me I'll be squatted in an American cottage, seems they abandoned them over a year ago.
They are up for grabs now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: themindiswatching: styckx: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

This.. Of course the covidiots will trip over their own feet to use the "papers please" rhetoric to be outraged over this..  They are so predictable it hurts

Were they really going to go to Canada, though? Or anywhere outside their own counties, even?

Exactly.


When has their ignorance ever shut them up, though?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aren't almost every country doing this?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.


It's $12.99 for a 10-pack of fake cards.

Let's draw some blood at the border and run a rapid antibody test on everyone. If they pass that, then maybe they can come in for a short visit.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: Of course the covidiots will trip over their own feet to use the "papers please" rhetoric to be outraged over this.


That's... like... what you do when you enter a foreign country and hand over your passport.

It's literally the routine.

Wasn't always that way for Canada, of course.  George W. can be thanked for that change:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/passpo​r​t-requirement-at-canada-u-s-border-cro​ssings-delayed-1.664762
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

It's $12.99 for a 10-pack of fake cards.

Let's draw some blood at the border and run a rapid antibody test on everyone. If they pass that, then maybe they can come in for a short visit.


5 minutes?  Shoot, our trips into and out of Canada were about that long:

Why are you entering Canada?
Beer
Where are you going?
The beer store right there
How long will you be in Canada?
However long it takes us to buy the beer?
...welcome to Canada

/This was early 90s
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

This.. Of course the covidiots will trip over their own feet to use the "papers please" rhetoric to be outraged over this..  They are so predictable it hurts


And besides, it's more like, "Eh sorry to ask you this, but may we please see your papers? Again, sorry about the inconvenience. We'll happily throw in some hockey tickets for you, eh?"
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The outrage of the anti-vaxxers when they try to travel will be a thing of beauty. "How dare these foreigners keep me out of their country! I'm an American!"

They won't be able to force awkward confrontations to make the border authorities back off, they won't be able to fake shot records, and they won't be able to Internet lawyer their way across the border. They will have nobody to blame but themselves.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

It's $12.99 for a 10-pack of fake cards.

Let's draw some blood at the border and run a rapid antibody test on everyone. If they pass that, then maybe they can come in for a short visit.


When I traveled for the military I was required to bring an official shot record:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Even then, if the gaining country didn't like it, you got back on the plane and went home. It was serious business. There are not too many doctors who will stake their license to sign off a faker when they could just administer the shots. Make those a requirement.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: There are not too many doctors who will stake their license to sign off a faker when they could just administer the shots.


Are those cross-referenced with anything to ensure that they were signed off by a real doctor? Or can I just buy some blanks and get a kid to scribble a signature on them?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, my MIL will be happy, so that's good
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Americans?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who in the hell would want trump worshipers to come into their country?  All trump lovers are plague carriers, in addition to being assholes about everything.
 
Bloody William
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cool. I wonder if they'll accept the NY Excelsior Pass. I just got a car, could actually drive up to Canada now.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would have been easier to just say "No Trumpers" ... and I'm OK with that.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated. No sweat of my back if they require it.

Can't wait to her about my ignorant countrymen biatching that the constitution protects them from tyranny.

Sorry in advance, rest of the civilized world.
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You have to chug a pint of maple syrup at the border.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's not a catch. That is logic. Anyone who travel unvaccinated is... I don't think there is an accurate word for them, since they have no excue to travel unvaccinated. If you want to travel, get the vaccine, just like you get antimalarials and other meds before going to certain latitudes.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Ivo Shandor: Biscuit Tin: I don't consider that a big catch; it's smart.

It's $12.99 for a 10-pack of fake cards.

Let's draw some blood at the border and run a rapid antibody test on everyone. If they pass that, then maybe they can come in for a short visit.

When I traveled for the military I was required to bring an official shot record:

[Fark user image 425x604]

Even then, if the gaining country didn't like it, you got back on the plane and went home. It was serious business. There are not too many doctors who will stake their license to sign off a faker when they could just administer the shots. Make those a requirement.


Hey, Bob Sears' probation is ending right about now. I wonder what he's up to.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who cares if travellers are vaccinated? I am, everyone I know is. If someone wants to travel here why should they need to prove vaccination other than edge case scenarios?
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The article states:
For several weeks, Trudeau has insisted that border restrictions need to stay in place until at least 75% of Canadians have at least their first shot. Right now, 68% of Canadians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the government's vaccination dashboard. That is a massive 17% jump in just one week.

The government website they link to actually says it's only 57%, as this person decided to instead quote the percentage of people 18 and older who have received at least one shot, and missed that the increase since last week is only 6%.  So that's some top notch research by the article's author.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So which GOP-controlled state on the Canadian border will be the first to explicitly outlaw vaccine passports?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: The outrage of the anti-vaxxers when they try to travel will be a thing of beauty. "How dare these foreigners keep me out of their country! I'm an American!"


When Western Europe first shut down for all non-essential travel, there were a whole bunch of very puzzled American tourists who just couldn't wrap their minds about how this would affect them too, and not just those people.

Don't those peons realize that we're Americans?!

Numerous people flew across the Atlantic anyway, only to be denied entry and put straight on a plane back to where they came from.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Who cares if travellers are vaccinated? I am, everyone I know is. If someone wants to travel here why should they need to prove vaccination other than edge case scenarios?


Look who hasn't been paying attention lately.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have no problems with this.

I would put life sentences of indentured servitude on those that have faked documents.  The rest are welcome.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.