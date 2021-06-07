 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   New normal: California's sunny beaches, featuring lyme disease-carrying ticks   (ktla.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Tick, California, San Francisco Bay Area, abundance of the blood, San Francisco Bay, San Francisco, Lyme disease, United States  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than most of the hell holes where you all live
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welcome to the "Ticks Suck, Literally and Figuratively" club, California.  Connecticut sends its regards.

//the disease was named for the town of Old Lyme in Connecticut.
//I know two people who claim to have Chronic Lyme Disease
//I'm inclined to believe it's a real condition.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Learn to sw...swat?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As opposed to other bugs that carry lyme disease?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those are some big damned ticks. Also, why is this person holding them in their hand where they can gorge on blood?
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There used to be a lyme disease vaccine for humans, but the manufacturer stopped making it. No one wanted to take the vaccine. Maybe they can bring it back.

https://www.cdc.gov/lyme/prev/vaccine​.​html
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
why don't we just engineer ticks to deliver COVID vaccine?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': why don't we just engineer ticks to deliver COVID vaccine?


Because the ones that Trump demanded with genetically modified bleach spit are just now  entering clinical trials.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Spirochetes.  Same family as syphilis, and just as horrifying.  One of those diseases that tends to cause death by suicide to escape the pain.

Have a fun filled summer!
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Those are some big damned ticks. Also, why is this person holding them in their hand where they can gorge on blood?


Because Jeff is a friend and not food.
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Expect the homeless to get blamed.

Worth a look into the angle, though. Let the scientists and docs look at them for everyone's health. More lib than thou types, don't act like a Republican freaking out over a call for comprehensive scientific study into guns.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I'm happy to live in the uv-blasted desert.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When we were kids we used to grab all the ticks we could find and using our mouths, blow them into water hoses.  We'd cap the end of the hose with out thumb and just blast everybody with a wet stream of ticks while we would laugh and laugh.

We're still all alive I don't see what the big deal is all about.  It's not like the time we bored out our super soakers and squirted that one kid with the epipen with fire ants. Kids these days are so lame.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Injecting H2O2 into a tick is fun.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in person was a recently killed wild boar hanging up in a cooling room when all the ticks it was infested with felt the blood temp drop and decided to jump off and onto the floor below, where most of them popped from being so full of blood.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What spreads ticks? Nobody knows? Yes we do. They're called mice, you stupid farks.

Sorry. Live in the pine barrens. This isn't new, except to stupid people.

Also, a surprise to stupid people: ticks carry plague.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: What spreads ticks? Nobody knows? Yes we do. They're called mice, you stupid farks.

Sorry. Live in the pine barrens. This isn't new, except to stupid people.

Also, a surprise to stupid people: ticks carry plague.


Sigh. Not what spreads ticks. What spreads lyme. This is what happens when you drink and internet.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What will it take to bring back DDT, Alex?
 
