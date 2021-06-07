 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Kayaker who was attempting to solo paddle from California to Hawaii would like to thank you for providing the tax dollars that were used to rescue his dumb ass at sea   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
45kts of wind and 16ft seas for most of the last month and this clown thinks it's a good time to paddle to Hawaii? "Uhh..you're breaking up, what was your location? Sorry can't hear you, over and out"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
rock95.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cyril Derreumaux

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should be free to do stupid shiat.  They should also be free to die.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, is it far? I bet not many people knew that it was far until he found out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, he only had 2,330 miles to go. Must be hard to get so close not make it.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I do support the idea of socialized medicine, articles like this force me to place an addendum that begins with "certain exceptions apply."
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't bring a pug along to drown with him
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His foolproof plan was almost perfect he had the fool part covered but he forgot the plan part.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned the Coast Guard

How I admire this intrepid, bold, summit-busting, barrier-breaking adventurer thought his plan through.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have sent a rescue ship out there. When they got close they should have got on their speaker, yelled "FARK YOU, DUMBASS", and then left. Seriously, the only point of doing such a risky trip solo is to later brag about your giant balls and not having a safety net.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

... We're going to have to send in a navy aircraft to drop a laser guided position marker.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At his pace he only had another 210 days .. Piece of cake for a speedster like him ..
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thought exactly subby.  Even for Marin that dude is hella clueless and entitled.  And that's saying something.

""Morale is good, I still have my passion for this adventure intact, and I am still determined to make it happen," Derreumaux wrote. "I won't give up!!!" "
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depending on your map or globe, a couple of inches. Shouldn't take long.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned the Coast Guard for a rescue Saturday night about 70 miles west of Santa Cruz.

So exactly why didn't this dumbass try the novel idea of... turning around?  Its not an issue of the ocean currents, as its more southern at that point...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Derreumaux's boat remains adrift in the ocean. He said he hopes to coordinate a retrieval effort this week when the winds die down.

Someone needs to go scuttle that piece of garbage and say they lost it during a salvage attempt.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idiot has no clue about currents and wind
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
70 miles, huh? Almost made it
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Anne Frank is out in that area somewhere, on an island, maybe she could have helped the guy.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kayak shouldn't have used cardboard and cardboard derivatives.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he'll get home and the first thing he'll do is take a shower, put on some clean and comfy clothes, grab a hot cup of tea and stare at the Successories picture in his den for two hours straight.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've kayaked on the Delaware river from the Walt Whitman bridge down to Dave and Busters (just beyond the Ben Franklin bridge) and back a number of times. Roughly an 12 mile round trip in ripping tidal water. That alone will build up lactic acid if you don't manage your stride correctly.. It's grueling to fight tidal water. I came prepared, PFD on, food, water, cell phone in a water proof container in case of an emergency. Let friends and family know what I was doing each time.

So. How this idiot thought paddling 2000+ miles in the farking ocean was going to be a good idea is mind boggling.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hope the tail he imagined he'd get from this was high quality.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
70 miles really?  A 16 y/o girl rowed across the Atlantic Ocean solo a few years ago.  I hope the Coast Guard confiscated his man card and gave him a hole punch on his Darwin card.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

That sounds like the makings of a good movie. Has sort of a Brave New World vibe to it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ope, I think I found the guy's problem...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I thought she sailed solo. Rowing is a whole neither animal.
 
Tex570
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

https://explorersweb.com/2020/12/28/t​o​p-expeditions-1970-2020-5-ed-gillet-ka​yaks-to-hawaii/

Ed Gillet should have died in his attempt. I cannot imagine the nightmares that followed his trip.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe he could just use Kayak.com to book a flight next time and just tell people he kayaked all the way to save face.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hitler and Marx would battle for who should be prouder of this mindset.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please put me back on the land

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: 70 miles really?  A 16 y/o girl rowed across the Atlantic Ocean solo a few years ago.  I hope the Coast Guard confiscated his man card and gave him a hole punch on his Darwin card.


wasn't she rescued as well, after her boat was damaged by the ocean?
 
acouvis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The intro to idiocracy is a good example of how this guy developed...
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dunno about that, she can't see or hear the ocean.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I think my brain combined two separate things into one. the female rower was 21 y/o solo Atlantic rower.

https://abcnews.go.com/International/​j​asmine-harrison-youngest-woman-row-sol​o-ocean/story?id=76030771

The sailor was the youngest female to solo circumnavigate the globe, aged 16.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laura_D​e​kker#2010%E2%80%932011_solo_circumnavi​gation
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abox: I hope the tail he imagined he'd get from this was high quality.


He's s power bottom.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

45 kilotons of wind does seem like way too much.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fascism ispretty popular at the moment, so maybe your idea could gain some ground in the next few years.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why does everyone always have to pay to bail people out of situations they created for themselves?!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It would only have taken him another 233 days at that rate of travel, why'd he quit?
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

See the GOP in action.  Texas's electrical grid system is a good recent example.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deadsanta: It would only have taken him another 233 days at that rate of travel, why'd he quit?


Wilson jumped ship, he emotionally broke down after that.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wait a minute!

I'm starting to think this guy is adopting some kind of persona.

Are people often not totally genuine on fark?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was probably also cold, because you can't have your kayak and heat it, too.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Freaking love that story
 
