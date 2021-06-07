 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The evergreen state has found a non alcoholic incentive to getting your vaxx on   (thehill.com) divider line
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am irritated that it's these hangers-ons that need to be titillated and fluffed to get their shots, like a bunch of f*cking WALL-E humans floating around on their chairs getting bottle-fed their sodas & their treats.

"Here you are, hon -- go get your shot -- there you are sweetheart"

On the other hand I know its for the best of all of us to get vaccinated -- the more the better, but it still irritates me nonetheless.  :/
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They also announced a million dollar lotto for the vaccinated that apparently I'm already entered for.

If someone in line at a weed shop gets some idiots who couldn't be bothered otherwise to get their shots I am not upset. Slackers are a good portion of the unvaccinated, meeting them where they're at works for me.

Free tacos and shots trucks would also be a great idea. They can roam suburbia like an ice cream truck.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope some of these incentives are still on offer when it comes time to get my 6-month booster shot, assuming that is really going to be necessary thing.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You guys know, as a species, we're just a stepping stone to something better, right?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Destructor: You guys know, as a species, we're just a stepping stone to something better, right?


Yeah.... Like the fifth step at the bottom of the Empire State building.

Seriously.  My wife has her degree in animal management/training and mine is in political science and history.

The crossover in our knowledge base is terrifying.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are counties that don't have the vaccine at all and here we're bribing people with a lottery and a drug that was illegal for like a century.

/nothing against weed
//tried it, not my bag
///no pun intended
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got my 2nd stab in February, I want a free joint, dammit.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I am irritated that it's these hangers-ons that need to be titillated and fluffed to get their shots, like a bunch of f*cking WALL-E humans floating around on their chairs getting bottle-fed their sodas & their treats.

"Here you are, hon -- go get your shot -- there you are sweetheart"

On the other hand I know its for the best of all of us to get vaccinated -- the more the better, but it still irritates me nonetheless.  :/


This. When Washington State opened up the vaccines to all adults, I was hitting the Rite Aid website like I was trying to score a PS5. I want this shiat over.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Absolutely ridiculous that these idiots need to get bribed. Just force them at gunpoint into the honk bag already and charge the vaccinated for the opportunity to 'vent'.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Absolutely ridiculous that these idiots need to get bribed. Just force them at gunpoint into the honk bag already and charge the vaccinated for the opportunity to 'vent'.


I know a few people who only got it so that they can travel or go to shows. Yeah, cool, they got it and all, but only for self serving reasons.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Wobambo: Absolutely ridiculous that these idiots need to get bribed. Just force them at gunpoint into the honk bag already and charge the vaccinated for the opportunity to 'vent'.

I know a few people who only got it so that they can travel or go to shows. Yeah, cool, they got it and all, but only for self serving reasons.


Personal greed is always a more reliable metric than altruistic intention
 
pehvbot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I am irritated that it's these hangers-ons that need to be titillated and fluffed to get their shots, like a bunch of f*cking WALL-E humans floating around on their chairs getting bottle-fed their sodas & their treats.

"Here you are, hon -- go get your shot -- there you are sweetheart"

On the other hand I know its for the best of all of us to get vaccinated -- the more the better, but it still irritates me nonetheless.  :/


You did get something for vaccinating early.  You had weeks or months more of near immunity from a deadly disease.  More than a few people died of their own stupidity waiting to be fluffed.  You won!
 
