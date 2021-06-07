 Skip to content
(Contemporist)   Remember those hideous Jello mold salads that looked like someone had puked up lime and strawberry-vanilla gelatin? Some genius thought those would make a perfect NYC apartment color palette. Tag is fair warning for what you can't unsee
69
    More: Sick, Rooms, Table, Color, open-plan interior, living room, dining area, Ceiling, pink walls  
•       •       •

69 Comments     (+0 »)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"A Pastel Pink And Mint Green Color Palette Creates A Statement Interior For This New York Apartment"

...like "Help cure Dichromacy"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That place would be heavenly for an extremely antisocial person who is also colorblind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a house from The Simpsons.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why does it remind me of the Florida scenes in "Get Shorty"?  Am I having a stroke?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like living in a plate of pistachio macarons with tangerine icing, while wearing assorted pride flags.

What's the problem again?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find it tastefully hideous.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
just like jello salads, welcome to the 70s
/everything old is always new again
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay. But I really like that couch.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise

Lime Jell-O Marshmallow Cottage Cheese Surprise
Youtube 7tWuG2oPL3o

The horrors of church luncheons
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It actually looks kind of nice. But I'm red/green color blind, so what I am seeing is not the same as what you are seeing.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs some orange shag carpeting
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the 1970s Barbie Townhouse threw up.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
crazy wealthy Aunt in Manhattan. remembering why we haven't visited in years.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh geeze, my Mom used to make something like this:

https://vintagerecipecards.com/2015/0​1​/20/jellied-chicken-salad/

I called it linoleum since it looked like the stuff on the floor when sliced up.  Actually her's wasn't so bad; had it a few years ago and it actually was tasty however the presentation really turned me off.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Okay. But I really like that couch.


We were looking at these the other day. The purple one is biatchin

Bubble
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that one of those money laundering apartments?

You buy it for a ridiculous sum of cash with an anon LLC, let it sit empty while you park your money then sell it for a sparkly clean new pile of money.

I ask, because it sure don't look like a place anyone would actually live.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like it.
i don't want to live there.
but i like it.

//like, the double glass doors in front of the bathtub? that is the worst idea for heat and privacy. it's ludicrous.
//but it looks nice.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mint, peach, and salmon are back? Finally, a market for my fuzzy julep pate.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Don't touch it. It's alive
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: That place would be heavenly for an extremely antisocial person who is also colorblind.


No!

I am colorblind.  This is a Crhapsody in Beige.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dining room has views of the kitchen

This guy knows how to make lemonade from lemons. It's not a small shiatty apartment with no view, instead, you can see the kitchen all the way from the dining room! That Zillow house the other day with the tub in the kitchen? "The kitchen has views of the tub."
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will be in the minority here, but I really dig it. That's a place I would love to rent for 2-3 weeks listening to Yumi Zouma when I'm not at the beach. Preferably locate it near Miami, but I could do SoCal too.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168] Don't touch it. It's alive


Whatever. I like that.  Especially with chopped walnuts in it.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me in the "that's horrific" column.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the green. It'd be fine against a brown, a gray, or a blue. The pink is what makes it so horrible.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it, but I also really like the Memphis Group from the 80's. So did David Bowie.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: i like it.
i don't want to live there.
but i like it.

//like, the double glass doors in front of the bathtub? that is the worst idea for heat and privacy. it's ludicrous.
//but it looks nice.


Same.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof. But paint is cheap, and New York real estate is not. Also, I kind of like the bathroom.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FeuDePoubelle: I will be in the minority here, but I really dig it. That's a place I would love to rent for 2-3 weeks listening to Yumi Zouma when I'm not at the beach. Preferably locate it near Miami, but I could do SoCal too.


It's a color combination I like too.  It is, as you suggested, probably better suited to a warm climate (Cal, FL, central AZ even).  I think the off-putting thing is having the floors/rugs also be that color instead of light stained wood or light grey/white-ish tile (like the color that the counter cabinet thing is).  I think any color scheme would feel overwhelming if you made the floors and walls and furniture all the same two colors more or less.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes, all those cactuses.  I'd trip and fall into one within a week.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feral Cat With Scissors: It's like living in a plate of pistachio macarons with tangerine icing, while wearing assorted pride flags.

What's the problem again?


Now I want macaroons
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd like to live there. Paint prison cells that way and see a drop in recidivism.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. The kitchen has a single burner stove in a space where four would fit? This place is a total teardown.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I sat by peacefully when brass came back in style. I didn't go along, but I didn't say anything to those that returned to the poor mans gold.

This is a bridge too far. Anyone that returns to dueling pastels deserves to be drawn and quartered.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for using color when decorating (life is to short for gray and beige everywhere), but that whole thing is just wrong.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone applied the wrong photoshop filter.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shade of coral might be acceptable as an exterior color, but only on a single-story building in the middle of a desert in Arizona.

The seafoam green is barely acceptable as a food coloring, and never in conjunction with any other color. I've only had it in a dessert in California.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
claudius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like subby secretly likes it.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the cacti it would be like living in the flavor of watermelon bubblicious.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly don't mind the color palette. It's bright and cheerful and the couch does look like it might actually be comfy. And some of the cactus pots are gorgeous.

But the rest of the place can jump off the roof. It's like the person who designed it never had to put anything down on a surface. No bathroom counter? Nope. (No apparent sink controls either, the hell?) No shower curtain? Nopier. Kitchen counter sloping away from the sink so it's utterly useless? Biiiiig nope. At least the floating cabinets would be easy to clean under, which is all you'd ever be doing with all those shiny plastic and glass surfaces. All that artsy empty space in the bedroom, the stairstep statement shelves, and one closet the size of a suitcase? Extra nope. Not to mention the bed directly against that plastered wall - a concussion waiting to happen for anybody as uncoordinated as me.

If my hotel overbooked and they had to stick me in this apartment for two days at a normal two-queen-nonsmoking chain hotel rate, sure, it might be fun. But living in the housing equivalent of a fashion runway outfit any longer than that would not be for me.

And all those beautiful cacti are going to get leggy and die in a matter of months unless there's some serious grow light going on in that entryway. Desert plants need UV and lots of it!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet those are real cactus that they ripped out of the AZ desert.  Give it like 30 more years and the AZ desert is going to look like mars.
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: FeuDePoubelle: I will be in the minority here, but I really dig it. That's a place I would love to rent for 2-3 weeks listening to Yumi Zouma when I'm not at the beach. Preferably locate it near Miami, but I could do SoCal too.

It's a color combination I like too.  It is, as you suggested, probably better suited to a warm climate (Cal, FL, central AZ even).  I think the off-putting thing is having the floors/rugs also be that color instead of light stained wood or light grey/white-ish tile (like the color that the counter cabinet thing is).  I think any color scheme would feel overwhelming if you made the floors and walls and furniture all the same two colors more or less.


I agree with it being overwhelming when used on all surfaces.  I think they knew it too because they desaturated the colors in the bedroom. I wouldn't want to live full time in that apartment, but I would rent that out in a heartbeat.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/environmen​t/2019/feb/20/to-catch-a-cactus-thief-​national-parks-fight-a-thorny-problem
 
