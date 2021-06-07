 Skip to content
(Komo)   I said "Dave's not here"   (komonews.com)
40
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is* related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.


*was
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.


How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?


The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.


Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
Stand Your Ground: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube vTF-Kz_7L0c
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? That kid was white. How do things like this happen?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That homeowner will eventually be arrested. I suppose the teen was unarmed and likely drunk if leaving a graduation party.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
America: shooting its problems away since 1775!
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Loucifer: WTF? That kid was white. How do things like this happen?


Stand your ground laws. Just having the feels gives you permission to blast away unarmed people.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
RIP Barnacle Bill.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the door okay?
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People are so dumb.
 
SSgtDuck
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.

Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTF-Kz_7​L0c]


I did watch that one, and I'd have to disagree. This was on the guys property, the kid was warned, the kid still kept coming. This isn't one of those where a homeowner shot someone in the back, or it was in public over something stoopid.

It is still sad, but this is a situation where no one is "right" or "wrong."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Please, won't someone think of the bullets?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrparks: People are so dumb.


Like the number of times parents shot their own kids coming back home from a party late at night thinking he/she was a thief or something.

A lot of people are armed paranoid crazies and they shouldnt be allowed to have guns, ever.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weird.

Fox news had two separate takes. One article calls the victim a "man" and basically reads like you'd expect fox to cover a shooting for GQP readers.

But shockingly another affiliate had an article with pictures of the teen, more details about the incident, and interviews with his high school friends. Apparently he was shirtless and kept advancing?

Tragic story
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, did the dude open the door?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once had someone do that. They were even trying to open my front door but thankfully it was locked. I didn't get out my gun because it's Canada and why in the fark would I need a gun? I talked to them out the window and told them they had the wrong place. I didn't call the cops because they left and went to the house with all of the cars parked outside and blaring music.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SSgtDuck: imaconnect4guy: Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.

Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTF-Kz_7​L0c]

I did watch that one, and I'd have to disagree. This was on the guys property, the kid was warned, the kid still kept coming. This isn't one of those where a homeowner shot someone in the back, or it was in public over something stoopid.

It is still sad, but this is a situation where no one is "right" or "wrong."


You're assuming EVERYTHING the killer said is true. I'm not quite ready to do that given that the killer could have just sat inside his castle, firearm in hand, and waited for the teen to breach his door. Did he do that? No. He instead decided he needed to go outside and confront this person who presented no imminent threat to him.

In this case I'm sort of hopeful that the cop-family connection causes this case to get a solid investigation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SSgtDuck: imaconnect4guy: Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.

Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTF-Kz_7​L0c]

I did watch that one, and I'd have to disagree. This was on the guys property, the kid was warned, the kid still kept coming. This isn't one of those where a homeowner shot someone in the back, or it was in public over something stoopid.

It is still sad, but this is a situation where no one is "right" or "wrong."


Why do people take shooters at their word? I really don't get it. This person probably murdered someone and everyone assumes that their story is on the up and up.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pro Tip:

Whether you are drunk or not, or white or not, or male or not, if you are on somebody else's land and they tell you they have a gun and you should go away, they're absolutely correct.

You should go away.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well at least this real man can spend the rest of his life masturbating at the joy he took in killing someone and getting away with it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jmr61: SSgtDuck: imaconnect4guy: Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.

Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTF-Kz_7​L0c]

I did watch that one, and I'd have to disagree. This was on the guys property, the kid was warned, the kid still kept coming. This isn't one of those where a homeowner shot someone in the back, or it was in public over something stoopid.

It is still sad, but this is a situation where no one is "right" or "wrong."

You're assuming EVERYTHING the killer said is true. I'm not quite ready to do that given that the killer could have just sat inside his castle, firearm in hand, and waited for the teen to breach his door. Did he do that? No. He instead decided he needed to go outside and confront this person who presented no imminent threat to him.

In this case I'm sort of hopeful that the cop-family connection causes this case to get a solid investigation.


Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: So, did the dude open the door?


FTA: "The homeowner called 911 then exited his house with a gun and told the intruder, a teenager, to leave and warned him he had a gun. The teen then advanced on the homeowner, who said he feared for his safety and shot the teen twice, according to officials."

My take is the guy went out with his gun to confront the kid that he was so afraid of instead of waiting for the 911   responders that he had already called. If he would have "stood his ground" from inside his house then no one would have died and the police would have handled the drunk kid
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mrparks: People are so dumb.

Like the number of times parents shot their own kids coming back home from a party late at night thinking he/she was a thief or something.

A lot of people are armed paranoid crazies and they shouldnt be allowed to have guns, ever.


if you want to see something scary, go to a shooting range on a Saturday. you'll see absolute beginners being given a firm 5 minutes of instructions. it's scary being in the same building as those people.
 
MiniWheatsDust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SSgtDuck: imaconnect4guy: Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.

Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTF-Kz_7​L0c]

I did watch that one, and I'd have to disagree. This was on the guys property, the kid was warned, the kid still kept coming. This isn't one of those where a homeowner shot someone in the back, or it was in public over something stoopid.

It is still sad, but this is a situation where no one is "right" or "wrong."


Except with stand your ground, the gun owner does not have a duty to be "right" and survives to explain how "wrong" the other person was.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cautionflag: JohnBigBootay: So, did the dude open the door?

FTA: "The homeowner called 911 then exited his house with a gun and told the intruder, a teenager, to leave and warned him he had a gun. The teen then advanced on the homeowner, who said he feared for his safety and shot the teen twice, according to officials."

My take is the guy went out with his gun to confront the kid that he was so afraid of instead of waiting for the 911   responders that he had already called. If he would have "stood his ground" from inside his house then no one would have died and the police would have handled the drunk kid


My take is the homeowner had family in his home he feared for, went out to confront the threat and encountered a belligerent drunk that grew up on action movies and video games and privilege who then proceeded to Fark Around...

And Found Out.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mrparks: People are so dumb.

Like the number of times parents shot their own kids


Not a gun owner and probably will never be a gun owner, but since you brought it up, I am curious as to the number you mentioned.
Is it really a significant number? Or one case a year out of 300 million people that gets national coverage?
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.

I am so glad that I don't live in your neighborhood or fantasy world. I can sleep at night without worrying about such things and I don't live in a great neighborhood

/gun owner
//sense of reality
///I read things here that I don't comprehend how a person's mind drifts that way.
 
ssa5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SSgtDuck: imaconnect4guy: Miss Stein: Bootleg: Wanebo: FTFA

"The investigation also determined that the teen is related to a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy."

Ooh. Sorry about your luck Mr Homeowner.

How closely related are we talking about? Son, or fifth cousin three times removed on his ex-wife's side?

The teen boy, Todd Smith, was a SnoCo deputy's stepson.  He left a graduation party, and apparently got lost on the way home.  Just tragic.

Another murderer gets away with killing someone who wasn't a threat.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vTF-Kz_7​L0c]

I did watch that one, and I'd have to disagree. This was on the guys property, the kid was warned, the kid still kept coming. This isn't one of those where a homeowner shot someone in the back, or it was in public over something stoopid.

It is still sad, but this is a situation where no one is "right" or "wrong."


In the article it states the homeowner had called 911. This was a teenager, and he probably was visibly drunk. Is this homeowner that much of a scared little girl he couldn't handle a teenager? What stopped him exactly from just returning to his home, locking the door, and waiting for police? This guy made a conscious decision to either just protect himself, or to take a human life. He was a scared little baby who panicked, the last person who should ever have been allowed to own a gun. He might as well be Homer Simpson and use his gun to change the TV channel.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.

I am so glad that I don't live in your neighborhood or fantasy world. I can sleep at night without worrying about such things and I don't live in a great neighborhood

/gun owner
//sense of reality
///I read things here that I don't comprehend how a person's mind drifts that way.


If you were my next-door neighbor you'd live a half a mile from me, and I'd know you, and your voice. If you needed assistance you would never hesitate to come to my home at any hour under any circumstances.

On the other hand if you were of ill will a pack of rabid wolves couldn't force you within 100 yards of my front or back porch, both distances being clearly marked.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.

I am so glad that I don't live in your neighborhood or fantasy world. I can sleep at night without worrying about such things and I don't live in a great neighborhood

/gun owner
//sense of reality
///I read things here that I don't comprehend how a person's mind drifts that way.


Yeah, I'm a gun owner.  I have also been a drunk teenager.  I don't think this is the way it would have played out if the kid showed up at my door.  He probably would have gotten like a glass of water and a stern talking to.  Maybe a sandwich.  Very unfortunate.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: cautionflag: Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.

I am so glad that I don't live in your neighborhood or fantasy world. I can sleep at night without worrying about such things and I don't live in a great neighborhood

/gun owner
//sense of reality
///I read things here that I don't comprehend how a person's mind drifts that way.

Yeah, I'm a gun owner.  I have also been a drunk teenager.  I don't think this is the way it would have played out if the kid showed up at my door.  He probably would have gotten like a glass of water and a stern talking to.  Maybe a sandwich.  Very unfortunate.


I'll bet my favorite testicle, the middle one, this homeowner sincerely wishes this situation had worked out that way. It doesn't sound like he got to choose.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Attention Assholes With Guns:  It is not okay to shoot someone just because they made you nervous.  Now a kid is going to miss his life because some asshat decided his manliness was more important.

JFC.  If a drunk teenager showed up on my porch at 4 am on prom night, I'd first try to contact parents, then offer a sleeping bag on the back porch.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeff5: cautionflag: Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.

I am so glad that I don't live in your neighborhood or fantasy world. I can sleep at night without worrying about such things and I don't live in a great neighborhood

/gun owner
//sense of reality
///I read things here that I don't comprehend how a person's mind drifts that way.

If you were my next-door neighbor you'd live a half a mile from me, and I'd know you, and your voice. If you needed assistance you would never hesitate to come to my home at any hour under any circumstances.

On the other hand if you were of ill will a pack of rabid wolves couldn't force you within 100 yards of my front or back porch, both distances being clearly marked.


Gosh you sound tough, Internet guy.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Attention Parents With Asshole Drunk Children: Teach them it is not okay to try to break into someone else's house at 4 a.m. even if you are drunk, and if confronted DO NOT try to advance towards somebody you don't know who told you they have a gun.

Or teach them to Fark Around and Find Out. Your call.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Jeff5: cautionflag: Good way to find yourself in a house that's burning down around your ears and you don't know which exit the belligerent drunk is outside.

Screw that.

I am so glad that I don't live in your neighborhood or fantasy world. I can sleep at night without worrying about such things and I don't live in a great neighborhood

/gun owner
//sense of reality
///I read things here that I don't comprehend how a person's mind drifts that way.

If you were my next-door neighbor you'd live a half a mile from me, and I'd know you, and your voice. If you needed assistance you would never hesitate to come to my home at any hour under any circumstances.

On the other hand if you were of ill will a pack of rabid wolves couldn't force you within 100 yards of my front or back porch, both distances being clearly marked.

Gosh you sound tough, Internet guy.


Nothing tough about me, getting shot hurts like hell, or has the only three times I've been there. I really recommend that, if it comes down to you or somebody else getting shot, choose them.
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
🎶🎶 I shot the kiiiidd, but I did not shoot the deputy! 🎶🎶
 
Nytfall
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't Biden want us to shoot through the door?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One time a friend woke up at like 3AM, there was a guy high on meth or something trying to break into his house. My friend yelled at him while he called the cops and the guy wouldnt stop. He got his gun out just in case but still went first with the baseball bat.

The guy finally gave up and ran away before the cops got there.
 
