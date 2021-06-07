 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Get a function, grass   (azfamily.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Colorado River, sprinklers water grass, Nevada, temporary bans, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Hoover Dam, southern Nevada  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 10:44 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is weak tea. Maintaining a city in the desert is insane, anyway.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a watershed moment in the history of Las Vegas.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't grass make oxygen?
 
acouvis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They could actually make the water bills high enough people would start changing their behaviors themselves...

And no, golf courses don't deserve exemptions from that.

If FIFA can force the womens' teams to try Astroturf against their will (and skin), people who drive around in golf carts can learn to do the same or pay for the difference.
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.  Grass is a stupid idea.  This idea can not come to my city soon enough.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
plow under the grass, cover the area with cement, paint it green. what a nice look ....( . )
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Grass in the desert is a monument to man's arrogance.

// paraphrasing Peggy Hill
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was a suburban homeowner a few miles from the Detroit River and thus the Great Lakes water supply, I took a Michigan State extension class on lawn care.

The main takeaway was
1) Grass grows like crazy in the spring and fall with rainfall
2) Grass may look brown July and August and that is OK

Maintaining grass with artificial irrigation is a fool's errand.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

acouvis: They could actually make the water bills high enough people would start changing their behaviors themselves...

And no, golf courses don't deserve exemptions from that.

If FIFA can force the womens' teams to try Astroturf against their will (and skin), people who drive around in golf carts can learn to do the same or pay for the difference.


Water rights are unfortunately incredibly complicated and incredibly durable.  It is very difficult to change water rights for a given parcel once they're established.  In suburban areas that managed to inherit their flood-irrigation rights from when that land used to be farming, those subdivisions continue to enjoy flood irrigation several times a year, and for prices that are often two-figures for that year.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know it's not Phoenix, but obligatory:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Functional grass: golf courses and rich people's lawns and horse paddocks.

Non-functional grass: grass owned by the poors and non-whites.

Semi-functional grass: grass owned by non-white farmers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spermbot: This is weak tea. Maintaining a city in the desert is insane, anyway.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


But the fashion!!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: acouvis: They could actually make the water bills high enough people would start changing their behaviors themselves...

And no, golf courses don't deserve exemptions from that.

If FIFA can force the womens' teams to try Astroturf against their will (and skin), people who drive around in golf carts can learn to do the same or pay for the difference.

Water rights are unfortunately incredibly complicated and incredibly durable.  It is very difficult to change water rights for a given parcel once they're established.  In suburban areas that managed to inherit their flood-irrigation rights from when that land used to be farming, those subdivisions continue to enjoy flood irrigation several times a year, and for prices that are often two-figures for that year.


If we can make up something like "manifest destiny" in order to steal land away from the established indigenous occupants, we sure as hell can take away water when we have an actual legitimate reason to do so from suburbanites and a bunch of hayseed farmers.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.