(Craigslist)   Car should sell any day with the ad verbiage and last picture   (reno.craigslist.org) divider line
28
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1984 Camaro "Blood Dragon" - $1,500

cropper.watch.aetnd.comView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK. That was 93.75% accurate and mildly amusing.
I'll up my bid to $500.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why are they selling it when they could do the Mullet Bro version of Thelma and Louise instead?
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a Radwood beater for sure, but it is only worth that right now because the used market is insane.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever wondered what it was like to be the second coolest kid in high school in 1984?
Yes.

Is the anthem of your life "Cherry Pie" by Warrant?
YES.

Do you have a void in your life that can only be filled with American muscle?
YES.

If you answered yes to any of those questions then this Camaro is for you!

YES
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice! I will look so cool driving that car to the arcade.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I never looked Cool in High School.......
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like it's a parody of a parody from Far Cry 5.

I'm totally digging it.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 175x288]

I never looked Cool in High School.......


Because you didn't have that biatchin' Camaro....now's your chance!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm...I need a motor for my project car...
(Reads ad)
6-banger? Pass.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 175x288]

I never looked Cool in High School.......


CSB
I worked in the Cafeteria in High School (Free Lunch), I also got High Behind the Dish Machine.
never got caught, simple code between me and my Buddy Knock twice on the counter if you see a teacher, wait for the all clear.
/CSB
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 175x288]

I never looked Cool in High School.......


You should have joined a Dungeons & Dragons group. D&D players are always the coolest kids at school!

:-D
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, though, I'm wondering if that paint job came stock as a special edition of some sort or if the dealer did a custom job that might make the car a rare find.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Seriously, though, I'm wondering if that paint job came stock as a special edition of some sort or if the dealer did a custom job that might make the car a rare find.


Some things are rare for good reasons...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I'm holding out for a Trans-Am..Then I can sit outside the High School and blast Billy Squire..
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Why are they selling it when they could do the Mullet Bro version of Thelma and Louise instead?


Whose trying to rape either of these two?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an 85 Trans Am.  Haven't gone near a GM product since.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Howsabout 5 pounds of imitation crab. Best I can do.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Howsabout 5 pounds of imitation crab. Best I can do.


Big spender you!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: fragMasterFlash: Why are they selling it when they could do the Mullet Bro version of Thelma and Louise instead?

Whose trying to rape either of these two?


Father Time
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we please buy this for Biden?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Hmm...I need a motor for my project car...
(Reads ad)
6-banger? Pass.


It's probably a 5-banger now, assuming #6 is what left that strange hole in the hood as it departed.
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Craigslist...

e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And it's only about 80,000 miles past its prime!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: This feels like it's a parody of a parody from Far Cry 5.

I'm totally digging it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Blood Dragon was a Far Cry 3 standalone DLC.
 
