12
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it. I felt high as fark on my way back from the first one.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin,
You never come out the way you came in!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: I believe it. I felt high as fark on my way back from the first one.


Second, for me. Not sure if it was an actual effect, or psychosomatic.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nurse told me I'd be sleepy in so many hours, I did the math. Then I had too much fun in that town and drove home at the exact time I was supposed to pass out.

This article is not about me, I was fine. No side effects.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Skeleton Man: I believe it. I felt high as fark on my way back from the first one.

Second, for me. Not sure if it was an actual effect, or psychosomatic.


Yeah, I couldn't decide if it was adrenaline or the shot itself but I felt weird.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I staggered our shots so that we would have someone to drive home.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the old Trump vaccines. Biden's Covid vax will be cleaner and safer.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: I believe it. I felt high as fark on my way back from the first one.


Same.  I pulled over and snarfed pizza with the wife.  Legit stoned.  Second shot, nothing.
 
iodized attic salt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was told both times to wait around for 15 minutes to make sure nothing happened.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: I was told both times to wait around for 15 minutes to make sure nothing happened.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: I was told both times to wait around for 15 minutes to make sure nothing happened.


Same here.  And as it turned out, I didn't feel any fatigue until several hours after either shot.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My wife and I staggered our shots so that we would have someone to drive home.


Good plan.  We did ours ~5 hours apart; I did all the driving.  But then we were both useless the next day since shot #2 kicked our butts.

iodized attic salt: I was told both times to wait around for 15 minutes to make sure nothing happened.


Yeah, this.  And for pretty much this exact reason.  When I was a teen, I frequently failed saving throws against blacking out after shots, so I totally understand the logic of this.  But I suppose it's possible that one person out of the few million Massachusetts has vaccinated so far would be fine for 15 and then black out at the 25-minute mark.
 
