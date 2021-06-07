 Skip to content
Leaked photos show China's 'Goliath' aircraft carrier developing at alarming pace which will rival the US, especially the non-working USS Ford
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I dunno. How strong is that yellow string?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where, exactly, do you think all that money we spend on sh*t at Walmart goes?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gee, Davey
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Where, exactly, do you think all that money we spend on sh*t at Walmart goes?


The Walton's?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meanwhile, artist's rendering of next US helicarrier:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They have 2 aircraft carriers and we have 11.

They have a ways to go.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Having an aircraft carrier and being able to  deploy, supply and integrate one into a fleet is no small task.
A task that China has no experience with.

Is this worrisome. Of course it is.
China has made it completely obvious that they have gone imperialistic and extended the concept and tactics into the modern age.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It will be interesting to see if their eloctromagnetic catapult system works better than ours.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: It will be interesting to see if their eloctromagnetic catapult system works better than ours.


lol
They are the same
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We'll just send Captain David Shepard to sink it with one slingshot.

/obscure?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: They have 2 aircraft carriers, and we have 11.

They have a ways to go.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at China's 9-dash line territorial claims.  The goal isn't to attack the USA: it's to bully nations located around the South China sea and thereby control its offshore oil and gas reserves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of handwringing over a ship that is years from launch let alone IOC.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: That's a lot of handwringing over a ship that is years from launch let alone IOC.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USS Ford just completed 8,000 launches and recoveries. Just a reminder that every new system has the exact same stories. It's almost like designing and building this stuff is hard.


https://twitter.com/ancientsubhunt/st​a​tus/1401613662012518401?s=21
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: USS Ford just completed 8,000 launches and recoveries. Just a reminder that every new system has the exact same stories. It's almost like designing and building this stuff is hard.


https://twitter.com/ancientsubhunt/sta​tus/1401613662012518401?s=21


You mean it's not brain science?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not fark, it's redbaiting.com
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to need an 800 foot tall robot with 500 foot arms to make the wanking motion in my heart.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOLIATH ONLINE
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes, we're all quaking in our Crocs. Oooooh, so scary. Wolverines!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: b2theory: USS Ford just completed 8,000 launches and recoveries. Just a reminder that every new system has the exact same stories. It's almost like designing and building this stuff is hard.


https://twitter.com/ancientsubhunt/sta​tus/1401613662012518401?s=21

You mean it's not brain science?


As a Rocket Surgeon...I can see where he's coming from....

You do not want to know how many Kerbals I killed to land on the Mun.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure it's a high quality item and the front won't fall off as soon as it's launched.
 
stappawho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Better warm up the Ghost Fleet.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At some point we unleash Japan right?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's Chinese build quality using parts ordered off of Wish. I'm not worried.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No big deal. That ship will be stopped from launching when Boat Man swims in front of the ship to block it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good news, the Chinese aircraft carrier just fell into a sinkhole.

/wonder what their fire drills looked like
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's not just hardware that makes a carrier formidable, it is the training of the crews and the ability to resupply.  Carriers are all offense, no defense, and the ability to conduct air operations quickly and efficiently are the main keys to combat effectiveness.  The US has been trying to be great at it for about 75 years, the Chinese for what, 15? 20?.  Not ready to panic yet.  I'd also expect every Chinese aircraft carrier to have an unknown best friend like an attack sub within attack range at all times.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good thing naval warfare hasn't ever been decided by a one-on-one battle. That thing wouldn't last breakfast if it was necessary to sink it
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

labman: They have 2 aircraft carriers and we have 11.

They have a ways to go.


That's not even to mention that CATOBAR ops have procedures written in blood, pilots who have spent years practicing carrier landings still occasionally have trouble, and even if the pilot does everything right they're still doing a controlled crash with an aircraft at 100+ miles per hour.

They are decades away from being anything to worry about.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x292]
I'm sure it's a high quality item and the front won't fall off as soon as it's launched.


Because builders of blow-and-go construction residential apartment blocks are proof-positive of how a national-pride project for their Navy will progress.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You have to wonder if China will use its lead to extend its steel reserves.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter how big the carrier is if you do not have a support fleet and ASW to defend it.

Unless you are trying to create the most expensive coral reef
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's all good and great, and when they send it back in time, its going to really change the course of WWII.

What is the point of enormous ships when we're a couple short years away from being able to drop lead rods the size of telephone poles from orbit and sink that thing in port?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just trying to imagine using a Mandarin based command and control language - written and verbal - to get all the shiat you need done on an aircraft carrier in an efficient way. Yikes.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x292]
I'm sure it's a high quality item and the front won't fall off as soon as it's launched.

Because builders of blow-and-go construction residential apartment blocks are proof-positive of how a national-pride project for their Navy will progress.


Ah, I forget that in the US, too, we have such a problem with brand new building falling over.  I'm sure it happens everywhere.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: It's not just hardware that makes a carrier formidable, it is the training of the crews and the ability to resupply.  Carriers are all offense, no defense, and the ability to conduct air operations quickly and efficiently are the main keys to combat effectiveness.  The US has been trying to be great at it for about 75 years, the Chinese for what, 15? 20?.  Not ready to panic yet.  I'd also expect every Chinese aircraft carrier to have an unknown best friend like an attack sub within attack range at all times.


the United States took something like an hour and a half to launch a strike-force from a carrier early in WWII, while the Japanese could get a similar number of aircraft into the air in less than ten minutes.  Japanese carrier doctrine was far, far more advanced than American doctrine was.

It turned out that Japanese doctrine had some incredibly deep flaws that were not realized until the Battle of Midway when those flaws resulted in the loss of four carriers, to one American carrier that had already been severely damaged at Coral Sea and hastily repaired and resupplied in an incredible effort to put it back into offense before cracked Japanese communications indicated a battle was forthcoming.

My point in all of this is that an opponent with underdeveloped doctrine might well still succeed, one makes the wrong series of mistakes.  The United States has not lost an aircraft carrier since WWII, but the United States has not faced a wartime confrontation with another nation fielding its own carriers since WWII either.  The US does play lots and lots of wargames, but we wouldn't find out if American doctrine is truly correct until it has to be put into practice in a real shooting war against a force with its own carriers.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: At some point we unleash Japan right?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


「止まれると思っていやがる?」

Um... not yet.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
it would be hard to build things if most the written language looks like you tried to cross something out.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

labman: They have 2 aircraft carriers and we have 11.

They have a ways to go.


Ya need people to man those 11 carriers. How many people does China have vs how many people does the US have? Sea power is not China's strength, but give it time. China is milking their means of production to give the state might.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So we will get to see how pointless modern carrier battles are?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Knowing China, they probably built it in a swimming pool, and it's actually a poorly planned theme park!!!
 
Drearyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The guy sharing the ground photos (screenshot) had all sorts of personal information showing..

=X

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: TWX: BlippityBleep: [Fark user image 425x292]
I'm sure it's a high quality item and the front won't fall off as soon as it's launched.

Because builders of blow-and-go construction residential apartment blocks are proof-positive of how a national-pride project for their Navy will progress.

Ah, I forget that in the US, too, we have such a problem with brand new building falling over.  I'm sure it happens everywhere.


The first four incidents in this article happened in the United States.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

labman: They have 2 aircraft carriers and we have 11.

They have a ways to go.


And we have 80+ years of experience operating them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: At some point we unleash Japan right?


They are already working on Gundam...China could them an excuse to go into full production..
The next step is Voltron..
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

labman: They have 2 aircraft carriers and we have 11.

They have a ways to go.


aircraft carriers are like Battleships in the late 1930's: already obsolete but no one in authority understands this so they are the focus of spending and bragging rights.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: It's not just hardware that makes a carrier formidable, it is the training of the crews and the ability to resupply.  Carriers are all offense, no defense, and the ability to conduct air operations quickly and efficiently are the main keys to combat effectiveness.  The US has been trying to be great at it for about 75 years, the Chinese for what, 15? 20?.  Not ready to panic yet.  I'd also expect every Chinese aircraft carrier to have an unknown best friend like an attack sub within attack range at all times.


Years ago, I visited what was, at the time, the most advanced LCD panel fab in the world in Kameyama, Japan.

I asked them about their patents for the hardware. They basically said, "Why bother? The Chinese will simply steal our designs and there's almost nothing we can do about it."

So, I asked them what else they could do to protect themselves and they said, "We black box the entire end-to-end production process. Highest security we have. There are 5 main manufacturing processes and only three people in this entire factory know all of them. Everyone else knows the one they're assigned to and maybe one other for flexibility. The Chinese might know all the component parts, but it's another thing entirely to figure out how to beat put them all together and in what order, in what way and with which machines and with how many people, for maximum efficiency"
 
Drearyx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: ko_kyi: It's not just hardware that makes a carrier formidable, it is the training of the crews and the ability to resupply.  Carriers are all offense, no defense, and the ability to conduct air operations quickly and efficiently are the main keys to combat effectiveness.  The US has been trying to be great at it for about 75 years, the Chinese for what, 15? 20?.  Not ready to panic yet.  I'd also expect every Chinese aircraft carrier to have an unknown best friend like an attack sub within attack range at all times.

the United States took something like an hour and a half to launch a strike-force from a carrier early in WWII, while the Japanese could get a similar number of aircraft into the air in less than ten minutes.  Japanese carrier doctrine was far, far more advanced than American doctrine was.

It turned out that Japanese doctrine had some incredibly deep flaws that were not realized until the Battle of Midway when those flaws resulted in the loss of four carriers, to one American carrier that had already been severely damaged at Coral Sea and hastily repaired and resupplied in an incredible effort to put it back into offense before cracked Japanese communications indicated a battle was forthcoming.

My point in all of this is that an opponent with underdeveloped doctrine might well still succeed, one makes the wrong series of mistakes.  The United States has not lost an aircraft carrier since WWII, but the United States has not faced a wartime confrontation with another nation fielding its own carriers since WWII either.  The US does play lots and lots of wargames, but we wouldn't find out if American doctrine is truly correct until it has to be put into practice in a real shooting war against a force with its own carriers.


Flaws = luck?

What are you talking about? Nothing you said is accurate.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it coal powered?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what. You could give me a Formula 1 car but I would not be able to do much with it.  China has no naval tradition to speak of, no institutional memory. That doesn't mean that they won't endanger alot of people in this world trying to build one, but they pose no real threat. Yet. China is a brainwashed hive-mind, one we will, eventually, have to deal with. We should do so now. Free China.
 
