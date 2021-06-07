 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   LA mayoral candidate running on public safety gets live demonstration at news conference   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
2
    More: Murica, Los Angeles, Police, city council member, City council, Los Angeles' homelessness crisis, public safety, Mayor, mayoral candidate  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 10:57 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A woman with a knife was arrested Monday during a Venice Beach news conference at which a city council member and mayoral candidate was speaking about Los Angeles' homelessness crisis and public safety...

...Buscaino announced on March 15 that he will run for mayor in 2022. The 46-year-old former police officer...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look, see? Ya see dis? Dis is what I'm talkin about.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.