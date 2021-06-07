 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Four members of a Muslim family killed in a premeditated attack in Ontario, Canada, with only a 9-year-old surviving the attack   (bbc.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With helpful 'guide to Canada' attached

Fark user imageView Full Size


CANADA! Ottowa ->

Ah, right next to London. I knew the British were involved
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: With helpful 'guide to Canada' attached

[Fark user image 425x425]

CANADA! Ottowa ->

Ah, right next to London. I knew the British were involved


They look a bit too close to South Canada.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Since the guy's last name is "Veltman" I'm gonna go ahead and assume he's a member of one of the "Reformed" churches in the area -- made up of the descendants of people too stupid or too scared to make it in Holland after WWII, who collectively have the IQ of a wheel of Gouda, who consistently and reliably vote for the very worst Conservative politicians, who are militantly "pro-life," and who are as racist as the most toothless of Southerners.

You know, morons.
 
TheSlothAlive [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Jesus.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Politicians love fear and hate, because hey, they are basic instincts that illicit action; in this case voting.
The end result of that path is always death of minorities. Always.
If not all out war, civil or otherwise.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That kid is going to grow up to be Batman.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: That kid is going to grow up to be Batman.


Or Jason Bateman.

/He's done well for himself.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And this picture, of taking a child so young to such a place tells me either they knew the victims or "This is why we protest, why we say and do the things we do, never forget."
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheSlothAlive: Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Jesus.


No kidding. Some kind caring family please adopt this child promptly. I can oddly relate to the trauma
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: one of the "Reformed" churches


Spent just a week or so in their heartland (Orange City/Sioux Center, Iowa).  You're... not wrong.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheSlothAlive: Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Jesus.


Don't you mean "Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Muhammad."?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Buck Fiden: TheSlothAlive: Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Jesus.

Don't you mean "Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Muhammad."?


Peace and blessings be upon him
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: TheSlothAlive: Horrific, that poor family, that poor kid. Jesus.

No kidding. Some kind caring family please adopt this child promptly. I can oddly relate to the trauma


uh, he still has a family, just not the nuclear kind. They're mentioned in the article.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Two old women, 70-somethings. A young girl, 15. And a middle-aged man.

Too bad they don't have capital punishment up there. It wouldn't be justice, but it would be the closest you could get.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oof, that is horrible.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
May Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus and forgive their sins.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unpossible.

I have been told Canadia is the land of sane liberalism and we USAians are crazy for letting our country get the way it is.

/sorry.... sorry
//just shows that no place is safe
///thricely
 
