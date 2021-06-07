 Skip to content
(WTXL Tallahassee)   Twitter suspends whistleblower's account while the governor applauds   (wtxl.com)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right off the bat, it doesn't if she's on the right side of that Florida mess, it's Twatter's platform they get to do whatever the f*ck they want.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She triggered an auto lockout by spamming the article. DOH
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't do twitter. But sharing an article 50 times...doesn't strike me as over zelous.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't DeSantis the one that didn't want Big Tech(tm) saying who and who could not be silenced?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Governor Ron DeSantis' officer released the following statement regarding Jones' suspension:

"... Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation"


'R' you sure about that?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Governor Ron DeSantis' officer released the following statement regarding Jones' suspension:

"... Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation"


'R' you sure about that?


Slander/libel it is. Lawyers be lining up.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should get a job at Disney.
 
Peki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay overzealous whistleblower is a new one.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So sharing an article gets you a suspension but they'll sit on their thumbs for literally years while white supremacists foment insurrection on their platform.

Cancer is preferable to Jack Dorsey.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Twitter is the Typhoid Mary of COVID disinformation.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"This decision was long overdue. Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation and has harmed many hardworking DOOH employees with her defamatory conspiracy theories."


I think they meant Mary, not May, and oh look, they're worried about spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories-how shocking and ironic.
 
gaspode
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do the Baghdad Bobs of Florida not realize what their insane press-releases sound like? fark me.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: "This decision was long overdue. Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation and has harmed many hardworking DOOH employees with her defamatory conspiracy theories."


I think they meant Mary, not May, and oh look, they're worried about spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories-how shocking and ironic.


I really dislike when articles simply reiterate what a twit posts, and then runs an image of the twit stating what they just posted.
Although here we can clearly see who can't proofread.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: I don't do twitter. But sharing an article 50 times...doesn't strike me as over zelous.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Governor Ron DeSantis' officer released the following statement regarding Jones' suspension:

"... Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation"


'R' you sure about that?


Spelling aside, WTF is that even supposed to mean?
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Secrecy was a policy. Staffers were told not to put anything about the pandemic response into writing, according to four [Florida] DOH employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The rule was also reflected in an email in which IT manager Craig Curry notes his interactions with Jones were all verbal because "they are all related to the current pandemic, so I did not put anything in writing."
"Emails and texts reviewed by the Herald show the governor's office worked in coordination with DOH "executive leadership" to micromanage everything about the department's public response to the pandemic, from information requests from the press to specific wording and color choice on the DOH website and data dashboard.
"They slow-walked responses to questions on important data points and public records, initially withholding information and data on deaths and infections at nursing homes, state prisons and schools.... Important information that had previously been made public was redacted from medical examiner accounts of COVID-19 fatalities.
"At one point the state mischaracterized the extent of Florida's testing backlog by over 50% - skewing the information about how many people were getting sick each day - by excluding data from private labs.... Data on Florida's earliest potential cases - which dated back to late December 2019 - were hidden from the public by changing "date range of data that was available on the dashboard."
"Emails show the DOH communications department removed pages of information promoting mask wearing from the website. That was on Sept. 24, around the same time the DOH Twitter account stopped posting anything at all about the disease as the reelection campaign of Donald Trump, a staunch DeSantis ally, sought to downplay the pandemic.
...
"Jones stayed at the Emergency Operations Center all day working on various ways to tweak the calculations. "Roberson obviously wanted a way to justify reopening some counties whether the data justified reopening or not," Jones later wrote in her complaint.
"At one point, Jones claimed Roberson grew frustrated when Jones didn't "change" numbers. She claimed the deputy health secretary then said "I once had a data person who said to me, 'you tell me what you want the numbers to be, and I'll make it happen' " leaving Jones so uncomfortable she messaged her mother and sister that she wanted to quit her job.
""They want me to put misleading data up to support that dumb f***s plan to reopen," she wrote to them that day. "And more people are gonna die because [of] this and that's not what I agreed to.""
- Miami Herald
 
powhound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

She's my hero. I hope she escapes alive from this and I hope DeSantis gets DeSantized by large men in suits wearing federal badges.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And rightfully so.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: "This decision was long overdue. Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation and has harmed many hardworking DOOH employees with her defamatory conspiracy theories."


I think they meant Mary, not May, and oh look, they're worried about spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories-how shocking and ironic.


To be fair, the tweet itself below the quote has the correct "Typhoid Mary."

And I for one am sure that Ron Dismantles' monopoly on Florida government misinformation is not threatened just because Jones shared an article too many times.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm impressed how backasswards they've internalized the story of Typhoid Mary.
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If only there was an organisation that could have published her claims that was dedicated to exposing government secrets.

And that hadn't become an agent of Russian misinformation campaigns against Western Democracies.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.
 
0z79
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

replacementcool: So sharing an article gets you a suspension but they'll sit on their thumbs for literally years while white supremacists foment insurrection on their platform.

Cancer is preferable to Jack Dorsey.


Facebook is worse.. someone's told me that I deserve to be thrown into a forced labor camp, to be literally worked to death because that's what should happen to ALL transgender people.. so I called him an asshole. I got banned for "bullying", reported him for hate speech and SURPRISE! He wasn't violating community standards for being an actual God damned Nazi.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

0z79: replacementcool: So sharing an article gets you a suspension but they'll sit on their thumbs for literally years while white supremacists foment insurrection on their platform.

Cancer is preferable to Jack Dorsey.

Facebook is worse.. someone's told me that I deserve to be thrown into a forced labor camp, to be literally worked to death because that's what should happen to ALL transgender people.. so I called him an asshole. I got banned for "bullying", reported him for hate speech and SURPRISE! He wasn't violating community standards for being an actual God damned Nazi.


I got yet another month long ban from FB because I said to a friend of mine "You're welcome, slut".
 
