(ABC 15)   Arizona judge dismisses the very real felony charges against the very fake gang dreamed up by the Phoenix PD and Maricopa County prosecutor in the wake of last year's protests   (abc15.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The fact this hasn't destroyed the careers of all involved proves all cops are bastards.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fantifa13 is very real.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The fact this hasn't destroyed the careers of all involved proves all cops are bastards.


And the enablers above them. But they are beyond bastards, they're straight up dicks.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jail the bastiges or there's no downside and the behavior will continue. A scolding in a ruling is a joke.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gee, I dunno why people have such a problem with law enforcement. So
 
Rucker10
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So... Fark em I guess (and my phone)
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can a judge hold a prosecuter in contempt for some egrigious misconduct being presented as evidence in their courtroom? I guess not, because this would be the time to exercise that power.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am certain this will be the time that there will be some accountability...
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is still ongoing. The trial and this investigation being opened into the two instigators. Will they have FA and FO? I hope so. Also not holding my breath.

But putting a fake case together to prosecute anything ought to be one of those things that sends a person to jail for a very very long time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Half way there.

Now prosecute the the idiots.
 
JesseL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prosecutorial misconduct should earn a permanent disbarment, triple damages paid to the victim, and 20 years in prison.

Minimum.

Instead it rarely gets anything worse than a judge being mean to you for 10 minutes.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: The fact this hasn't destroyed the careers of all involved proves all cops are bastards.


It should put them in jail, I would think.  Officers of the court conspiring to lie and imprison a bunch of people because they didn't like their politics ought to be a huuuuuuuuge deal.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

