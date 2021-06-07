 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   And you thought the potholes were bad in your town   (weather.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did that driver think that was a puddle of dried vanta black?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes reality looks like a college After Effects project.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He went straight to the underworld.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What kind of dipshiat drives into a hole like that?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How the fark do you not see that?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Put the phone down
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: What kind of dipshiat drives into a hole like that?


He drove STRAIGHT into the hole. He didn't even swerve
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damned roadrunners.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: What kind of dipshiat drives into a hole like that?


THAT kind of dipshiat, obviously.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Almost as bad as Florida.
 
silverjets
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Should change the headline from "Monster Sinkhole Swallows Entire Car" to "Dumbass Drives Directly Into Monster Sinkhole".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Tchernobog: What kind of dipshiat drives into a hole like that?

He drove STRAIGHT into the hole. He didn't even swerve


Looked like a short-distance golf putt that caught the rim of the cup.

In any case, he's not doing the stereotype of Asian drivers any good.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't
Even
Try
To
Avoid
It.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: iheartscotch: Tchernobog: What kind of dipshiat drives into a hole like that?

He drove STRAIGHT into the hole. He didn't even swerve

Looked like a short-distance golf putt that caught the rim of the cup.

In any case, he's not doing the stereotype of Asian drivers any good.


They really have drills for this sort of thing.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't see any video on the link, just this still image:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thought for sure it was fake until I found it on YouTube.
Monster Sinkhole Swallows Entire Car In Southern China
Youtube 5tHZEVHlGU0
 
phedex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
the only thing I can say in possible defense of the driver, is at least from the video it more looks like a shadow than anything, even though that one fella swerved around it.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wonder if they have the same kind of form Spokane, WA, has for reporting potholes?

https://www.spokanecounty.org/FormCen​t​er/Public-Works-14/Pothole-Reporting-1​79
 
fehk [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sadly there's not enough giant sinkholes to keep the phone drivers on their toes
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phedex: the only thing I can say in possible defense of the driver, is at least from the video it more looks like a shadow than anything, even though that one fella swerved around it.


Looks like high noon or something with no shadows.  Almost looks computer generated or like a video game.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had the one in Pittsburgh a couple years ago that ate that bus.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i thought it was a female driver...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Problem solved.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did that driver think that was a puddle of dried vanta black?


Wile E. Coyote, Esq., and his can of black paint...
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
