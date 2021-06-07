 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   For the low, low price of $150,000 you can own a house in the Caribbean (some assembly required)   (zillow.com) divider line
16
    More: Misc, Standardized test, High school, GreatSchools Ratings, trademarks REALTOR, Zillow Group, real estate brokerage licenses, GreatSchools Ratings methodology, trademarks MLS  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 10:16 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Building materials don't come cheaply on any island, but hey, labor prices are super cheap in the Caribbean.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd rather buy a ghost house in Tokyo for 500 bucks thanks.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's in my price range, and it already has a stable.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I'd rather buy a ghost house in Tokyo for 500 bucks thanks.


Wait, that's an option?  Sounds great.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't overlook the rebar sticking out of the top. That means no taxes!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i wonder if there will be a bidding war...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does it come with that little allen wrench and hard to read instructions?
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did Zillow pay Drew something for all the links lately?  Or is this just a fad as people are seeking easy greens?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Wolf892: I'd rather buy a ghost house in Tokyo for 500 bucks thanks.

Wait, that's an option?  Sounds great.


Oh, boooooo.  When you said ghost house, I thought you meant actual ghosts.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nxk​x​/japan-abandoned-homes-akiya

Still looks great though.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Farce-Side: Wolf892: I'd rather buy a ghost house in Tokyo for 500 bucks thanks.

Wait, that's an option?  Sounds great.

Oh, boooooo.  When you said ghost house, I thought you meant actual ghosts.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nxkx​/japan-abandoned-homes-akiya

Still looks great though.

In Nagano


As in nagano happen.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: Did Zillow pay Drew something for all the links lately?  Or is this just a fad as people are seeking easy greens?


I asked something similar in a previous thread and my comment got deleted for being "a thread jack". Talking about the article's source was considered a thread jack.
So, I guess the former.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyhoo, regarding the ad the article, I'm not sure a lot of people say "Hey, I'd love to move to the islands, so let me buy a place where I can't even see the ocean.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"4 bedroom, 2 bath"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: "4 bedroom, 2 bath"

[Fark user image 330x186] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hey, if the zoning and permitting on-file says it has those then it has those!

/no idea what market value of the land is
//or if the partial structure is usable in any way
///or what lead to construction ceasing
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.