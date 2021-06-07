 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   The first post-pandemic cruise ships are returning to Venice. Aaaaand, cue the protestors   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
5
5 Comments     (+0 »)
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you thought they were floating disease vectors why the f*ck would you try and get closer to the crowd?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And that's what I get for RTFA first...
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If you thought they were floating disease vectors why the f*ck would you try and get closer to the crowd?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the way to Alaska on a cruise I noticed a horrific smell and found out they dump the sewage at sea. Besides the trail of smoke they leave. They are environmental disasters
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What does Venice do with all it's human waste?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

