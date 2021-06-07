 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The DOJ uses the Anti-Cash Equation against Darkside and seizes almost all the cash and cryptocurrency that Colonial Pipeline paid them in ransom   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I'm confused.  How do they seize bitcoin?
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


Oh that's even funnier.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's going to be either some good comedy or some revelations about Bitcoin when the full details come out.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shutting down the east coast over a few scrambled spreadsheets is the real crime here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


What the?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darkside is.

Without several million dollars.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: There's going to be either some good comedy or some revelations about Bitcoin when the full details come out.


It would be extra silly if this crashes the price of Bitcoin.  "Congratulations, we recovered the full 2.3 million dollars you paid in ransom.  Here it is, all 1.3 million dollars of it.  I mean 0.3 million dollars.  I mean, huh.  Hang on."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank Jebus the money is OK.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Shutting down the east coast over a few scrambled spreadsheets is the real crime here.


Yeah. Hospitals need to know how to switch to paper in case of an outage. The pipeline should have had procedures in place.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Okay, I'm confused.  How do they seize bitcoin?


they weren't behind enough Boxxies.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no. It's about as anonymous as many people had expected.

// If you've purchased any children on AdenoCoin, you may want to have a seat over there.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xcott: Gubbo: There's going to be either some good comedy or some revelations about Bitcoin when the full details come out.

It would be extra silly if this crashes the price of Bitcoin.  "Congratulations, we recovered the full 2.3 million dollars you paid in ransom.  Here it is, all 1.3 million dollars of it.  I mean 0.3 million dollars.  I mean, huh.  Hang on."


It's happening!
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bitcoin: Its money, for stupid people.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xcott: Gubbo: There's going to be either some good comedy or some revelations about Bitcoin when the full details come out.

It would be extra silly if this crashes the price of Bitcoin.  "Congratulations, we recovered the full 2.3 million dollars you paid in ransom.  Here it is, all 1.3 million dollars of it.  I mean 0.3 million dollars.  I mean, huh.  Hang on."


Do or do not, there is no Bitcoin
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.

Oh that's even funnier.


Plot twist, it's the same password as Colonial's accounting server.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xcott: Okay, I'm confused.  How do they seize bitcoin?


My guess is that it got moved to an exchange or other online service that the FBI has an 'understanding' with.

Or they managed to trace it via other means, find the culprit, and '$5 wrench solution'  the password/wallet out of him.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


mofa: Oh, no. It's about as anonymous as many people had expected.


It's never been particularly anonymous, which is why it is not well suited to crime, despite morons claiming that it's only use is crime.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is Bitcoin the Parler of currency?
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was Darkside's house made of cardboard?
/better not be obscure.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Xcott: Gubbo: There's going to be either some good comedy or some revelations about Bitcoin when the full details come out.

It would be extra silly if this crashes the price of Bitcoin.  "Congratulations, we recovered the full 2.3 million dollars you paid in ransom.  Here it is, all 1.3 million dollars of it.  I mean 0.3 million dollars.  I mean, huh.  Hang on."

It's happening!


"Crashing" is now a 4% swing? Jesus, by that metric the DJIA and Nasdaq crash a few times a week.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Does the money get returned to Colonial Pipeline or is the DOJ keeping it on the grounds of asset forfeiture?

Wait, don't tell me.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Is Bitcoin the Parler of currency?


Don't be ridiculous. It isn't currency at all.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
neeNHA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby's nerd cred is legit.
 
Resin33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Xcott: Gubbo: There's going to be either some good comedy or some revelations about Bitcoin when the full details come out.

It would be extra silly if this crashes the price of Bitcoin.  "Congratulations, we recovered the full 2.3 million dollars you paid in ransom.  Here it is, all 1.3 million dollars of it.  I mean 0.3 million dollars.  I mean, huh.  Hang on."

It's happening!


According to that thread, Elmer Fudd cracked the password. Or something.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Or they managed to trace it via other means, find the culprit, and '$5 wrench solution'  the password/wallet out of him.


They did just make the statement a few days ago that ransomware would be treated like terrorism.

Maybe they just grabbed the guys off the street and swirllied it out of them.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Subby's nerd cred is legit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


Was it swordfish?
/it's always swordfish
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will change things for the ransomware crowd, knowing that the Feds can take back the bit coins if they really want to.
 
JesseL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Shutting down the east coast over a few scrambled spreadsheets is the real crime here.



This.

Any corporation that shuts down critical infrastructure because they have a billing SNAFU should get nationalized.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xcott: Okay, I'm confused.  How do they seize bitcoin?


Their password was 12345, just like my luggage.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LineNoise:
They did just make the statement a few days ago that ransomware would be treated like terrorism.
Maybe they just grabbed the guys off the street and swirllied it out of them.

Yeah, there are a lot of scenarios where they could get into a wallet.  The most terrifying one is that the bitcoin encryption has been hacked.  That would mean that pretty much all internet security has also been hacked, rendering banks, vpns and everything else could be viewed/changed on a whim by the government.  The decryption code would eventually escape, and then the internet in general would be farked.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hopefully the recovered money goes to pay for the investigation. Colonial doesn't deserve it. Colonial deserves to be fined.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They also arrested the perps:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ain't nothin' gonna save ya from a hack that's blind
Click on the DarkSide and go offline
On the DarkSide, oh yeah
On the DarkSide, oh yeah
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boy, that Bitcoin, is it secure or what? Nobody can touch your money.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: Shutting down the east coast over a few scrambled spreadsheets is the real crime here.

Yeah. Hospitals need to know how to switch to paper in case of an outage. The pipeline should have had procedures in place.


Because you can go old school in a hospital and a doctor can still doctor. He may lose access to some of his more modern tools, but it doesn't mean you are putting anyone at added risk if the alternative is do nothing and let them die.

For something like complex pipelines of highly flammable materials....you probably want to play it safe and spend a few days to do it right.

Yes, there should be things in place like appropriate air-gapping, etc of control systems to prevent stuff like this, but none of us in this thread know what really happened. Its possible none of that stuff was compromised, and it was other systems that just made it impossible to do business as usual for a period of time.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.

Was it swordfish?
/it's always swordfish


Had a 4:30 pm appointment at a hospital. Forgot keys on the chair in the waiting room. Went back for them, obviously after 5:00 pm, and the door had locked behind me. Knock on the door for a couple minutes and go to the windows looking in, no one around. Electronic lock. I figure I might as well try my luck.

First try, 1-2-3-4 and it goes green.

I talked to my doctor about it the next time I was there. He was slightly embarrassed to have a patient scold him on their security. I am pretty sure he got them to change it, having read an enjoyed my book and knowing I wasn't lying to him when I said, "I could walk in here one night and take all your computers. Do you know what kind of disaster that would be for you?"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: Shutting down the east coast over a few scrambled spreadsheets is the real crime here.

Yeah. Hospitals need to know how to switch to paper in case of an outage. The pipeline should have had procedures in place.

Because you can go old school in a hospital and a doctor can still doctor. He may lose access to some of his more modern tools, but it doesn't mean you are putting anyone at added risk if the alternative is do nothing and let them die.

For something like complex pipelines of highly flammable materials....you probably want to play it safe and spend a few days to do it right.

Yes, there should be things in place like appropriate air-gapping, etc of control systems to prevent stuff like this, but none of us in this thread know what really happened. Its possible none of that stuff was compromised, and it was other systems that just made it impossible to do business as usual for a period of time.


It was their billing system.

The pipeline was fine.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: LineNoise:
They did just make the statement a few days ago that ransomware would be treated like terrorism.
Maybe they just grabbed the guys off the street and swirllied it out of them.

Yeah, there are a lot of scenarios where they could get into a wallet.  The most terrifying one is that the bitcoin encryption has been hacked.  That would mean that pretty much all internet security has also been hacked, rendering banks, vpns and everything else could be viewed/changed on a whim by the government.  The decryption code would eventually escape, and then the internet in general would be farked.


I too have seen sneakers.

It doesn't quite work that way. I mean i'm the first person to shiat all over bitcoin, but barring some kind of crazy math that is so far beyond our concepts encryption is safe. Yes, you can find vulnerabilities in it, like early versions of SSL, but its trivial to move to something else once those are identified.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


Who hacks the hackers?

Um, the FBI apparently.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly I will shed no tears if DOJ engages black ops CIA to use snipers to hunt down and kill the hackers families. The price must be so high that no one will dare risk their loved ones to destroy a country's mission critical infrastructure.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Xcott: Okay, I'm confused.  How do they seize bitcoin?


Dude, do you even Mario?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: It was their billing system.


Kind of what i figured. And if i'm in the business of selling gas, and can no longer sell it, i'm not pumping it for free.

"Hey boys, how long does it take us to recover from this? "uhh, about 2 days, with some hiccups after...." "Ok, how much will we lose in those 2 days of dissruption?" "Uhh about 20 times what the ransom is" "Ok. Pay it, start doing what you need to restore it, and take anything explody offline until we are 100% sure there was no comprimise there"
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.

What the?


Whatever it is, there's lots to go around
 
brilett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Xcott: Okay, I'm confused.  How do they seize bitcoin?

My guess is that it got moved to an exchange or other online service that the FBI has an 'understanding' with.

Or they managed to trace it via other means, find the culprit, and '$5 wrench solution'  the password/wallet out of him.

[external-preview.redd.it image 448x274]

mofa: Oh, no. It's about as anonymous as many people had expected.

It's never been particularly anonymous, which is why it is not well suited to crime, despite morons claiming that it's only use is crime.


Right. That needs updating- It used to only be suited for crime and tax evasion. Now that's gone too.
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thermo: The FBI had the password to the hackers' Bitcoin account,
@PeteWilliamsNBC
reports.


I bet this makes the bitcoin market tank.

I mean, everyone will now wonder how secure their assets are, and this loss of confidence in what was supposed to be untraceable money will knock a lot off its value.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: LineNoise: GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: Shutting down the east coast over a few scrambled spreadsheets is the real crime here.

Yeah. Hospitals need to know how to switch to paper in case of an outage. The pipeline should have had procedures in place.

Because you can go old school in a hospital and a doctor can still doctor. He may lose access to some of his more modern tools, but it doesn't mean you are putting anyone at added risk if the alternative is do nothing and let them die.

For something like complex pipelines of highly flammable materials....you probably want to play it safe and spend a few days to do it right.

Yes, there should be things in place like appropriate air-gapping, etc of control systems to prevent stuff like this, but none of us in this thread know what really happened. Its possible none of that stuff was compromised, and it was other systems that just made it impossible to do business as usual for a period of time.

It was their billing system.

The pipeline was fine.


Which was determined after investigating for however many days. It'd be pretty irresponsible to just assume that was the case at T-0 though and let the pumps rip with SCADA flow & pressure telemetry of unknown trustworthiness.
 
