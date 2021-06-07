 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Old: 100 mph freeway car chase in LA. NEW AND LIVE: MOTORCYCLE chase going 138 mph through LA's freeway maze   (abc7.com) divider line
19
    More: Live, San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles County, California, Area code 626, high-speed chase, dangerous pursuit, Norwalk area, AIR7 HD, motorcycle rider  
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby.

Dude also briefly stopped at a gas station, which I've never seen in a chase. Didn't have a patrol car nearby at the time, just chopper. Don't know if or how much he refueled.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jacket says "I don't stop for cops".
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I think I just heard may be a bomb on motorcycle. DAFUQ?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for Subby:

Misfits - We Are 138
Youtube SOqVs-K1eEo
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only way he even goes above 13 mph on LA's freeways is on a bike.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope the ground pursuit backed off. Chasing at 130mph+ over missing plates is a needless danger to other travelers.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Honestly, this is the way to do a chase in LA.  Bikes can lane-split, where cars obviously can't.

Did we learn NOTHING from OJ?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JiMHaT: The only way he even goes above 13 mph on LA's freeways is on a bike.


You're not wrong.  At all.  I do NOT miss that nonsense.
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: I hope the ground pursuit backed off. Chasing at 130mph+ over missing plates is a needless danger to other travelers.


5 bucks says it's for more than plates. Just a hunch.
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lol "his job is to get away, our job is to catch him safely"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm confused. The motorcycle is black but the cops did not shoot it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Must've had a rendez-vous.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: I hope the ground pursuit backed off. Chasing at 130mph+ over missing plates is a needless danger to other travelers.


If the runner was in a car, sure.

But a motorcycle, the major danger would be to the rider himself.

Granted anything going 130+ MPH could cause quite a bit of damage to another vehicle.  But the motorcycle rider would be chunky salsa at that point.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fortunately the news copters flew around my apartment  for an hour, so that was nice.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: I'm confused. The motorcycle is black but the cops did not shoot it.


Wait for it... There's a note that there's a bomb on the bike. If the bike hasn't been stolen, I suggest making it go boom. Nobody likes to lose their ride.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Bollock Brothers - Harley David
Youtube Thh2n6v2QyU
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whoa, I've used that parking garage where they arrested him.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any time I hear about a chase in LA, I can't help but think of this show:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [YouTube video: The Bollock Brothers - Harley David]


I got in so much trouble when my parents heard me playing that song on my tape deck!
 
