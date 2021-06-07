 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1962, Switzerland opened its first drive-through bank in Zurich, a historical development only marred by the eventual deaths of fifteen gnomes who had been sucked into the vacuum tubes   (history.com) divider line
7
    More: Vintage, Japan, Automated teller machine, Automobile, first drive, United Kingdom, Bank, Zrich, banking institution Credit Suisse  
•       •       •

95 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 9:03 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
files.abovetopsecret.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2nd time today I can use this.
Sick of the Swiss
Youtube i2XTuc6i1Uo
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Greased Cylindrical Monetary Gnomes is the name of my all-purpose yukele band
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of my earliest memories was going through the drive-in teller with Mom.  I thought how wondrous it was that this tube always gave us a piece of candy when I was in the car.  Later, I saw that there was a lady in the building that put it in the tube.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.