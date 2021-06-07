 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1866, Chief Seattle died near the city named after him in an honor sadly not shared by Chief Philadelphia, Chief London, or Chief Washington D.C., or god forbid what happened to the city named after Chief Constantinople   (history.com) divider line
19
    More: Vintage, Chief Seattle, Skid row, Washington, Seattle, Puget Sound, Duwamish, American settlers, David Swinson Maynard  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 5:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Laikabot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Chief Nieuw Amsterdam
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Byzantium frowns at your ignorance.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We honored him by naming the city for his Anglacized name. I really don''t care about the spelling as long as he's recognized. I'm just a dick.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

here, you're gonna need this after that stretch of a headline, subs
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they decided to switch the name of this town to honor the local peoples' greatest chief, they had to clean it up a little in the translation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Chief Pierre of South Dakota died tragically far away.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Chief Pierre of South Dakota died tragically far away.


lucky him
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's goin' hongraaaaaaaaaaaaay-yaaaay-uh-yay!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I still think it was a mistake for Australia to rename the city to Melbourne rather than keeping its founder's name. In another 100 years it would've been pop culture gold.

/on the other hand, he was really a dick
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm still mad that the Seattle hockey team didn't call themselves the Chiefs.

They got a ready-made history already there. Hanson Brothers to open every home game.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I'm still mad that the Seattle hockey team didn't call themselves the Chiefs.

They got a ready-made history already there. Hanson Brothers to open every home game.


I think they came up with a crackin' name
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chief Seattle was also the biggest slaveholder in the Pacific Northwest.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Laughs in Michigander
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Chief Seattle was also the biggest slaveholder in the Pacific Northwest.


If you know, if you know your history
Then you would know where you're coming from
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: When they decided to switch the name of this town to honor the local peoples' greatest chief, they had to clean it up a little in the translation.


[Fark user image 400x300]


I always wondered what happened to young Two Dogs farking.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actually Chief Washington D.C. did die near the city named after him (about 13 miles according to the location's website), but whatever, I'm not going to dignify the headline any further.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Standing Bull, not Constantinople.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: It's Standing Bull, not Constantinople.


"I would like to sit down now."

"No, sorry, we already have one of those."
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.