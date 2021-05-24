 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   "Delta" adds service to China   (cnbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad, Guangzhou, flare up of coronavirus cases, district of Guangzhou, latter part of May, last year, GUANGZHOU, Guangzhou cases, central business district  
•       •       •

1641 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Round trip, eh
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, quickly got the epidemic under control and has had very few cases over the past 12 months.

According to China.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
relatably.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's time for Covid 2: Electric Boogaloo.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SN1987a goes boom: China, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, quickly got the epidemic under control and has had very few cases over the past 12 months.

According to China.


Yeah it is hard to believe in what China says, but they want to keep their people alive. They need every worker they can get, and hope they start breeding again. Their population problem is nuts.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Their population problem is nuts.


It's more ovaries than nuts.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess diking around can bite you.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question if we are going to use the Greek alphabet to keep from naming places variants came from then why are we still saying where they came from. The delta variant from India isn't much better than the Indian variant.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: SN1987a goes boom: China, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, quickly got the epidemic under control and has had very few cases over the past 12 months.

According to China.

Yeah it is hard to believe in what China says, but they want to keep their people alive. They need every worker they can get, and hope they start breeding again. Their population problem is nuts.


Perhaps more men could identify as women and the population problem would be solved
/runs out of thread quickly
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: demonfaerie: Their population problem is nuts.

It's more ovaries than nuts.


There is not enough ovaries for those nuts.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decidedly not good portent of things to come, but still a better love story than Delta airlines
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, Dallas County is still reporting nearly 100 cases per day, and everyone here is "meh", shiat's over. Masks have all but disappeared now. Git yer damn shots already.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Serious question if we are going to use the Greek alphabet to keep from naming places variants came from then why are we still saying where they came from. The delta variant from India isn't much better than the Indian variant.


Probably just for continuity as they switch to the new scheme.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: Hell, Dallas County is still reporting nearly 100 cases per day, and everyone here is "meh", shiat's over. Masks have all but disappeared now. Git yer damn shots already.


I went to get my hair cut, the first time since the pandemic started. There was not a lot of people their, but all the hair dressers were not wearing masks. I hope they were vaccinated. Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: SN1987a goes boom: China, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, quickly got the epidemic under control and has had very few cases over the past 12 months.

According to China.

Yeah it is hard to believe in what China says, but they want to keep their people alive. They need every worker they can get, and hope they start breeding again. Their population problem is nuts.


They also don't allow any of the anti-mask type nonsense. Their lockdowns are hard and fast and infected people are blamed for not doing the right thing.  If someone gets C19 they are very likely to hide away until they are better without contacting anyone since if they pass it on and get reported, there is all sorts of bad stuff happening to them and their way of life ends. When they decide they need to lock down, they send the police out to shut down an area.  They let people in but no one goes out and there is no warning about lockdowns unlike most countries that like to announce there is going to a lockdown starting in a few days to increase the spread.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.


FYI...that mask you're wearing isn't there to protect you.  It's there to protect others FROM you.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Serious question if we are going to use the Greek alphabet to keep from naming places variants came from then why are we still saying where they came from. The delta variant from India isn't much better than the Indian variant.


But feelings.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: SplittingAces: Hell, Dallas County is still reporting nearly 100 cases per day, and everyone here is "meh", shiat's over. Masks have all but disappeared now. Git yer damn shots already.

I went to get my hair cut, the first time since the pandemic started. There was not a lot of people their, but all the hair dressers were not wearing masks. I hope they were vaccinated. Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.


Your grammar is atrocious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess were are going to find out if the Chinese vaccine is effective against the Delta strain or not in a big hurry. We're all going be in for a shiatty time come the fall if it isn't.

/time to start hoarding personal care products again
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like West Taiwan is in trouble again. Anal swabs for everyone!
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: SplittingAces: Hell, Dallas County is still reporting nearly 100 cases per day, and everyone here is "meh", shiat's over. Masks have all but disappeared now. Git yer damn shots already.

I went to get my hair cut, the first time since the pandemic started. There was not a lot of people their, but all the hair dressers were not wearing masks. I hope they were vaccinated. Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.


I've had two in a year and a half. I know the guy and he has a private suite. Masked up. I'm still not ready to hit up a Floyd's type place with all common sense being tossed aside.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: demonfaerie: Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.

FYI...that mask you're wearing isn't there to protect you.  It's there to protect others FROM you.


Seriously, this is just NOT the case.

Masks are more effective at filtering outbound particles than inbound ones, but they do not by any means only provide one way protection.

In any case, for an even halfway decent mask, the shortfall is the fit, not how good the material is at filtering. All masks have zero percent effectiveness at filtering air that bypasses them. That's why there's dozens of different shapes of N95, and why N95s reduce actual measured particle inhalation by around 98-99%, whereas even the best multilayer cloth masks, with a second layer holding them tight, achieve "only" 90% effectiveness. Unfitted KN95s will actually be better against inhalation since the negative pressure tends to seal them around the mouth.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Serious question if we are going to use the Greek alphabet to keep from naming places variants came from then why are we still saying where they came from. The delta variant from India isn't much better than the Indian variant.


We should just line up an entire alphabets worth of names in advance like we do with hurricanes every year.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Their population problem is nuts.


China doesnt have a population problem when they have 1.5 billion people.

Their goal should be to cut that population by 50% by the next generation, it would be better for the planet and for the average chinese.
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hopefully they'll be put on double- secret probation
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: demonfaerie: Their population problem is nuts.

China doesnt have a population problem when they have 1.5 billion people.

Their goal should be to cut that population by 50% by the next generation, it would be better for the planet and for the average chinese.


The problem is the massive imbalance between the number of men and women thanks to the one child policy and a heaping helping of sexism.
 
crinz83
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013: demonfaerie: SplittingAces: Hell, Dallas County is still reporting nearly 100 cases per day, and everyone here is "meh", shiat's over. Masks have all but disappeared now. Git yer damn shots already.

I went to get my hair cut, the first time since the pandemic started. There was not a lot of people their, but all the hair dressers were not wearing masks. I hope they were vaccinated. Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.

Your grammar is atrocious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And so begins the downfall of mankind.

;-)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better than the competition:

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I guess were are going to find out if the Chinese vaccine is effective against the Delta strain or not in a big hurry. We're all going be in for a shiatty time come the fall if it isn't.

/time to start hoarding personal care products again


Meh... If you got one of the real vaccines, this shouldn't be a big issue.  If you're in the U.S. and vaccinated, life is basically back to normal now, thank the FSM.  If the idiot-brigade wants to continue eschewing vaccines and have a go at the Indian variant (since nobody can remember which fraternity letter is for which country), have fun, fellas.  Guess you won't make the polls in 2022 and 2024!  Oh how sad!

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/24/two-d​o​ses-of-covid-vaccines-provide-protecti​on-against-india-variant.html

genner: not enough beer: Serious question if we are going to use the Greek alphabet to keep from naming places variants came from then why are we still saying where they came from. The delta variant from India isn't much better than the Indian variant.

We should just line up an entire alphabets worth of names in advance like we do with hurricanes every year.

Coronavirus Ivanka has a nice name to it!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Their goal should be to cut that population by 50% by the next generation, it would be better for the planet and for the average chinese.


Yeah, one child worked out great.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SN1987a goes boom: China, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, quickly got the epidemic under control and has had very few cases over the past 12 months.

According to China.


Yeah, I'm going to require independent verification of anything that China says. Including from which direction the sun rises.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: demonfaerie: SplittingAces: Hell, Dallas County is still reporting nearly 100 cases per day, and everyone here is "meh", shiat's over. Masks have all but disappeared now. Git yer damn shots already.

I went to get my hair cut, the first time since the pandemic started. There was not a lot of people their, but all the hair dressers were not wearing masks. I hope they were vaccinated. Only one lady was wearing a mask besides my mom and I. We are both vaccinated, but I am not risking it. There are way to many stupid people walking around maskless.

Your grammar is atrocious.


*you're
/S
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: demonfaerie: SN1987a goes boom: China, where the coronavirus first emerged last year, quickly got the epidemic under control and has had very few cases over the past 12 months.

According to China.

Yeah it is hard to believe in what China says, but they want to keep their people alive. They need every worker they can get, and hope they start breeding again. Their population problem is nuts.

They also don't allow any of the anti-mask type nonsense. Their lockdowns are hard and fast and infected people are blamed for not doing the right thing.  If someone gets C19 they are very likely to hide away until they are better without contacting anyone since if they pass it on and get reported, there is all sorts of bad stuff happening to them and their way of life ends. When they decide they need to lock down, they send the police out to shut down an area.  They let people in but no one goes out and there is no warning about lockdowns unlike most countries that like to announce there is going to a lockdown starting in a few days to increase the spread.


They warned everyone that Wuhan was to be locked down.  5 million fled.

Lockdowns.  Forced testing.  Isolation.  These are the necessary evils of pandemic control.  I have hours of footage from the opening days of the outbreak in Wuhan.  It took quite a while for things to get violent. I have two separate videos of security forces breaking the necks of civilians that resisted detention.  I'm assuming they were posted to social media by the security forces themselves to let people know they weren't farking around.  But before that started, security forces were generally pretty polite.  I have videos of them pleading with people to behave.  I got the feeling that there was a distinct hierarchy as follows: localized representatives of the CCP, local authority security forces, and neck breaking goons.  Disobeying one got the next in the series called on you.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.