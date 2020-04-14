 Skip to content
A shortage of houses in the Phoenix area sparks bidding wars, boosts AR-15 sales
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My uncle is downsizing to an apartment and has a house in Scottsdale that he bought about 30 years ago for around $200k. It's got old furniture, needs a ton of repairs, is on a very loud/busy intersection, and has a couple of storage containers on the property with several tons of old business inventory worth virtually zero (negative, if you include cleanup costs).

He was stressed about having to take 6 months to clean it all up and his real estate agent was like "Nope, we're selling this one as is."

He closed in 2 days for just over a million dollars.

/sounds like a lot until you have a wife in a nursing home
//and still have to pay Phoenix rent
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My neighbor across the street here in LA just bought a 3200 sq ft house on 2 acres in North Carolina and paid a $20,000 bonus, for a total of $485,000.

Not a big deal for him since he sold his paid-off house here for $1.4 million.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What happens when water is $10/gallon?
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Supply and demand, how DOES it work?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cewley: What happens when water is $10/gallon?


they already mostly drink wine in Scottsdale anyway
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On Sundays they drink champagne and laugh
 
stappawho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everything is bonkers now.  We want to upgrade our truck to a 3/4 or full ton but there is basically no inventory new or used.  Good news is we can trade our truck in for what we paid for it so that takes some of the sting out of the process.

A 3-4 year old truck costs almost the same as a brand new one.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A million dollar home here in Dallas-Fort Worth just sold for $1.3 million because of a bidding war. All homes are insane right now wherever you are at. But it's especially true in AZ and TX. Likely other places as well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When the whites start clamoring to all go live together in the middle of the desert its time to start worrying.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On a SIDE note, property values in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC etc are probably on the DECLINE
as more people FLEE those areas.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cewley: What happens when water is $10/gallon?


Fashions change. Commuting to work by worm becomes a thing.

assets-prd.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Supply and demand, how DOES it work?


Before I do up all the PowerPoints that was sarcasm right?
Just wanted to double check because my last PowerPoint presentation was a little awkward because I missed the sarcasm.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, people in Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah should be looking closely at the water situation.  There's discussions about implementing water restrictions because Lake Mead is dangerously low.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: A million dollar home here in Dallas-Fort Worth just sold for $1.3 million because of a bidding war. All homes are insane right now wherever you are at. But it's especially true in AZ and TX. Likely other places as well.


Sadly, it's probably people FLEEING CA, NY etc...but, will bring their left leaning politics with them,
and screw those states up as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: Cewley: What happens when water is $10/gallon?

Fashions change. Commuting to work by worm becomes a thing.

[assets-prd.ignimgs.com image 381x214]


I always found it odd that they carry around jump ropes but never jump rope.

/must be hard to jump rope on a sand dune
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

p51d007: On a SIDE note, property values in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC etc are probably on the DECLINE
as more people FLEE those areas.


p51d007: 4seasons85!: A million dollar home here in Dallas-Fort Worth just sold for $1.3 million because of a bidding war. All homes are insane right now wherever you are at. But it's especially true in AZ and TX. Likely other places as well.

Sadly, it's probably people FLEEING CA, NY etc...but, will bring their left leaning politics with them,
and screw those states up as well.


Tell us how you really feel. Surely you must be impartial and not at all prejudiced.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: On a SIDE note, property values in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC etc are probably on the DECLINE
as more people FLEE those areas.


Nope.

Sorry, but facts don't conform to the narrative you want to believe.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just sold my mom's house in north Phoenix, literally handed the keys to the new owners on Friday. The house sold for 10X what she had it built for in 1977, and I probably could have gotten more if I spent the time and money to spark a bidding war. Instead, we put it up For Sale By Owner and took a fair offer from a family who had a legitimate interest in acquiring the home as-is and living in it.

Bidding wars happen after you pay the agents their 6% to market aggressively and spend a bunch more updating the kitchens and bathrooms, etc. Maybe you come out ahead, maybe you don't. I took the money and ran.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: My neighbor across the street here in LA just bought a 3200 sq ft house on 2 acres in North Carolina and paid a $20,000 bonus, for a total of $485,000.

Not a big deal for him since he sold his paid-off house here for $1.4 million.


Hopefully the prices in the Triangle stay on the stupid side for a while, that'll be handy when I'm leaving.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: 4seasons85!: A million dollar home here in Dallas-Fort Worth just sold for $1.3 million because of a bidding war. All homes are insane right now wherever you are at. But it's especially true in AZ and TX. Likely other places as well.

Sadly, it's probably people FLEEING CA, NY etc...but, will bring their left leaning politics with them,
and screw those states up as well.


Dude, Missouri?   Really, just sit down and be quiet.

Speaking of Missouri.  My Mom has a 100 acres (actually 98.something, something....) my parents paid 5000.00 for 50 acres with a house and a barn 55 years ago.   They bought the additional acreage to avoid the infilling that was already starting to happen 7 miles out of the little burg closes to them.   Now my mother is sitting on a freaking gold mine.  But the water table is dropping really low because of all the new houses popping up.  Joplin wants to damn up the branch all around her, though they (American water) discovered that there are a LOT of people they would have to buy off to pull it off.  Anyway, turns out, even with the water issues, the land is selling at what is for rural Missouri a lot of money.

Also, the NE corner of the state, where she is originally from, is pretty abandoned, but the land is selling for crazy prices..for hunting preserves.   I mean insane prices.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, here in Utah, the median home price has shot up to $500,000, people are making offers and getting the house yanked form under them while getting the financing, and people are buying houses, sight unseen, with no appraisal or inspection, often paying cash.

There are currently more realtors in the state than available homes, and one story said there were 93 offers on a single home here.

Can't wait until this bubble bursts, the wife and I are almost ready to try and buy, but not quite yet. Another couple of years should be good.
 
raygundan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cewley: What happens when water is $10/gallon?


That seems unlikely-- even current "expensive" desalination plants produce about 3000 gallons for $10.  But the area could definitely use higher water prices.  It's absurd how cheap it is, considering it's a desert.  There's no incentive to conserve water at all at the consumer level-- it's so cheap that even large water savings barely register in a family budget.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: On a SIDE note, property values in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC etc are probably on the DECLINE
as more people FLEE those areas.


As someone who just sold a house in Vegas and moved to Seattle, GOOD. I'd like to buy again some day.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Bay Area (many of them not just SF)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Last week in NorCal
Boston
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All I did was update the landscaping and paint my old house and it sold for $90K more than I bought it for 4 years ago.  Was on the market for two days and only one of the offers was below asking price.

I was afraid it wasn't going to appraise for what they were buying it for but the appraisers know what the deal is.
 
