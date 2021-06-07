 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Meanwhile in Canada: proof of vaccination can get you $50 worth of cheese   (cbc.ca) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got a hankerin' for some cheese....fromunder cheese....
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Open the border!!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aw, you have to work there. I wanted some government cheese.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goodbye Covid, hello clogged arteries.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah but it's $50 of Canadian cheese so it's only like 80% cheese compared to American cheese.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No Cheese, no gift cards, I haven't even gotten my free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.  All I got for my vaccination was protection from dying a horrible death.

I feel cheated :(
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I went for my vaccination, and all I got was a sore deltoid!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aww nuts. All I got was a shiatty sticker and a sore arm.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, all of these bonuses, but I've already gotten my vaccine, can't take advantage of any of them. :-) This one wouldn't work because I don't live in Canada, but all of the ones in the US are things I wouldn't qualify for.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vaccinated;

childhoodobesitynews.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dammit Canada I'm so close and yet you won't let me in!! Fully vaxed and ready to poutine down with the best of them!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: No Cheese, no gift cards, I haven't even gotten my free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.  All I got for my vaccination was protection from dying a horrible death.

I feel cheated :(


Heh.

My state (WA) will raffle off various prizes....and there's no need for people to register if they have been vaccinated.

I'm in it to win it, baby!

/Would like some Seahawks tickets.
//But with my luck, I will win Mariners tickets.
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Vaccinated;

[childhoodobesitynews.com image 444x338]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
