(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Woman sues town and umbrella business, after being impaled by beach umbrella, citing back and pelvic pain, numbness in right arm and hand, and a range of mental health conditions, and the sudden urge to collapse frequently   (wjactv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wind = Act of God. Case dismissed.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get back to me when a tornado smacks you with a cow.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life's a beach umbrella.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subpoena to be served:

Mr. W
Youtube 2mTLO2F_ERY
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy did it, I think
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could have got wedged in sideways.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When life gives you beach umbrella impalements, lawsuit lemonade?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plaintiff's lawyer: Improper securing of umbrellas, inadequate base materials and weight, lack of consideration of potential danger, poor planning for known high wind conditions.  Case not dismissed.

/true or not, a decent lawyer would shoot that shiat down in 20 seconds
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago we were on the beach in Pensacola and a young guy came over and went to a lot of trouble to make sure our umbrella was sturdily buried. He'd seen a kid fatally impaled and it had obviously affected him. He went down the beach checking all of the umbrellas. When we saw him the next day we gave him a joint.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone just needs to push her button. She'll pop right back into shape.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i blame this guy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So he just walks up and down the beach everyday shoving umbrellas deeper into the sand while saying, "I saw a kid get impaled once.  Have a nice day.  I saw a kid get impaled once.  Have a nice day.  I saw...."?  What a downer.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christo unavailable for comment.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd wager not.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-1992-09-04-me-6345-story.html
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a golden parachute, not a golden umbrella.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she should have worn a different suit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's is definitely a freak accident that would leave one with a deep set avulsion to Mary Poppins and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Georgi Markov probably felt that way . . . briefly.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came for this
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Was it properly secured against the wind?
 
schubie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

So he just walks up and down the beach everyday shoving umbrellas deeper into the sand while saying, "I saw a kid get impaled once.  Have a nice day.  I saw a kid get impaled once.  Have a nice day.  I saw...."?  What a downer.


Well, he was pretty hot so it was okay. Plus now I always make sure to stay upwind of umbrellas.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

So he just walks up and down the beach everyday shoving umbrellas deeper into the sand while saying, "I saw a kid get impaled once.  Have a nice day.  I saw a kid get impaled once.  Have a nice day.  I saw...."?  What a downer.


It's Pensacola. It is probably a tactic to get you talking about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If we had proper health coverage in this country people wouldn't need to sue to be able to pay for their care.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Yes, because punitive damages and loss of wages due to missing work go away if you have good health care coverage.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yes, because punitive damages and loss of wages due to missing work go away if you have good health care coverage.


No, the missing wages goes away with robust social safety nets and sensible labor laws.

The punitive damages here probably go away because it appears to be force major, unless there's a series of flying umbrellas that have been recorded.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

