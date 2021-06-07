 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Are you ready hey are you ready for this? ♪ Are you hanging on the edge of your seat? ♫ Out of the roadway the trucks get stuck to the sound of the beat yeah. ♫ And another truck jams the notch. And another truck jams the notch ♪   (wcax.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Freeway, Motorway, Kyle Shepard, driver of the rig, Notch Road, The Driver, first truck of the season  
•       •       •

542 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 7:12 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nobody has thought to put up a "No Tractor Trailers permitted" sign?  Ok I guess ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Nobody has thought to put up a "No Tractor Trailers permitted" sign?  Ok I guess ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Someone did think of it:
"Police say the driver of the rig, Kyle Shepard from Massachusetts, ignored and passed several signs advising that tractor-trailer units are not permitted on Route 108."
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I lived up a steep hill for years. If they weren't getting caught before the bridge that was too low for them to go under, they'd get caught around the winding tight corners of the road up the hills. I saw a tractor trailer once literally inches from scraping a house. I think it took over an hour for him to get a couple feet.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Road signs and rules of the road only apply to other people.
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tractor trailers getting stuck in the Notch isn't news in these parts - it happens all the bloody time.  It doesn't matter how many signs are up if truckers think they are special and the signs don't apply to them, or they're too busy staring at the GPS to notice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Road signs and rules of the road only apply to other people.


Well, these are professional drivers.  They're on a whole different level of skill.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2 points on his license is no joke... if only MA shared info with other states about poor commercial drivers, but no, it takes a massive fatality accident to do that.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Liar: Albert911emt: Road signs and rules of the road only apply to other people.

Well, these are professional drivers.  They're on a whole different level of skill.


I said this in the weekend "Big Rig Stuck in the Notch" (NTTAWWT) thread: "Professional" is just a tax status. It doesn't mean you are good at your job.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.