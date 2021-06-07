 Skip to content
(WOWK Charleston)   Cool: Flamethrower. Awesome: Flamethrower demonstration with Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient who used one earning that medal   (wowktv.com) divider line
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want to be standing very close for such a demo.  Those things were cranky as fark.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing so special as going into battle with a pressurized bottle of gasoline on your back.  You can hear the clanking balls from here.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa! Not the flamethrower I was expecting. I thought this was about propelling homosexuals.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamesfan: Nothing so special as going into battle with a pressurized bottle of gasoline on your back.  You can hear the clanking balls from here.


Yup, and these guys were the primary target if they got spotted. I also can't imagine how heavy that thing is. They guy probably had legs like Earl Campbell and a set of clankers like Big Ben.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As much as I like "Watchmen".....I realize that this looks cool, but it is a HORRIBLE way to light a cigar.  It will ruin the flavor...which is why you never use a Zippo or candle to light a stogie.

ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Nothing so special as going into battle with a pressurized bottle of gasoline on your back.  You can hear the clanking balls from here.


"Saving Private Ryan" had an example of how bad that could go during the Omaha beach landing sequence.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kids love this one!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Whoa! Not the flamethrower I was expecting. I thought this was about propelling homosexuals.


A close as I could find without going NSFW:
Corn_Fed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.


When faced with an enemy that is actively trying to kill you, an enemy that is dug in and fortified, you don't have a lot of choices.
The guys who indiscriminately burned innocent people are criminals, but that's a different discussion
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.


Unfortunately the Nazi's kept ignoring our strongly worded letters
 
this looks interesting everything's ok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.


Someone can correct me but I believe the primary function of flamethrowers was anti-materiel, because they're much less practical against enemy personnel than, you know, rifles.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Gee, I'd sure like to set those people on fire over there, but I'm way too far away to get the job done."
George Carlin - Flamethrowers
Youtube V4nknAzQPHE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So this is what makes a hero? Roasting people alive, and watching them run and scream as their flesh melts off? He should have been tried for war crimes, not given a med...oh, they were Japanese? Well.....well I guess they sort of had it coming. Carry on.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.


I'm glad I'll never meet you in person.

From the info compiled about the day that Corporal Williams became a real, live hero.

Williams' next and final campaign was at the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he distinguished himself with actions "above and beyond the call of duty", for which he would be awarded the Medal of Honor. On February 21, 1945, he landed on the beach with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines. Williams, by then a corporal, distinguished himself two days later when American tanks, trying to open a lane for infantry, encountered a network of reinforced concrete pillboxes.[5] Pinned down by machine gun fire, his company commander asked one of his men to attach a high explosive charge to a pole and with the support of Williams and his flamethrower and several Marine riflemen, shove the improvised weapon into an opening in the enemy's pillbox. As they fought their way to the pillbox, all of the men, except Williams, became casualties. Undeterred, Williams arrived at the first pillbox, shoved the flamethrower nozzle into the pillbox opening and fired the weapon, killing all of the soldiers inside. He then returned five times to his company area, refueled his weapon, and moved forward to destroy the remaining pillboxes.[3][8][5][6]
Harry Truman congratulates Hershel Williams on being awarded the Medal of Honor, October 5, 1945
Covered by only four riflemen, he fought for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire and repeatedly returned to his own lines to prepare demolition charges and obtain serviced flame throwers. He returned to the front, frequently to the rear of hostile emplacements, to wipe out one position after another.[5] At one point, a wisp of smoke alerted him to the air vent of a Japanese bunker, and he approached close enough to put the nozzle of his flamethrower through the hole, killing the occupants.[6] On another occasion, he was charged by enemy riflemen who attempted to stop him with bayonets and he killed them with a burst of flame from his weapon.[8][5] Williams has said that much of the action "is just a blank. I have no memory."[9]
These actions occurred on the same day that two flags were raised on Mount Suribachi, and Williams, about one thousand yards away from the volcano, was able to witness the event.[10][6] He fought through the remainder of the five-week-long battle even though he was wounded on March 6 in the leg by shrapnel, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart.[5]
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is nothing 'awesome' or 'cool' (tag) about machines designed to kill people in a truly horrible way. If you think that is 'awesome' subby, you are completely farked up in your head. Devoid of a moral compass.  A symbol for everything that is wrong with this farking world. 

Sorry if that sound harsh, but this kind of fetishization of murder, death, agony and torture needs to end. War, and tools of wars are not 'cool' or 'awesome': They are horrific, terrible, and disgusting in every possible way.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

this looks interesting everything's ok: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

Someone can correct me but I believe the primary function of flamethrowers was anti-materiel, because they're much less practical against enemy personnel than, you know, rifles.


I thought they were used to clear structures like pill boxes and machine gun nests.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Covered by only four riflemen, he fought for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire and repeatedly returned to his own lines to prepare demolition charges and obtain serviced flame throwers. He returned to the front, frequently to the rear of hostile emplacements, to wipe out one position after another.

At one point, a wisp of smoke alerted him to the air vent of a Japanese bunker, and he approached close enough to put the nozzle of his flamethrower through the hole, killing the occupants. On another occasion, he was charged by enemy riflemen who attempted to stop him with bayonets and he killed them with a burst of flame from his weapon. Williams has said that much of the action "is just a blank. I have no memory."

These actions occurred on the same day that two flags were raised on Mount Suribachi, and Williams, about one thousand yards away from the volcano, was able to witness the event. He fought through the remainder of the five-week-long battle even though he was wounded on March 6 in the leg by shrapnel, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart.

The flamethrower guys were sniper bait. The Japanese hated those guys. It's amazing he lasted four hours running around on Iwo, let alone saddled with a flamethrower and demolition charges.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: this looks interesting everything's ok: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

Someone can correct me but I believe the primary function of flamethrowers was anti-materiel, because they're much less practical against enemy personnel than, you know, rifles.

I thought they were used to clear structures like pill boxes and machine gun nests.


Yes that's exactly what they were used for.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

this looks interesting everything's ok: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

Someone can correct me but I believe the primary function of flamethrowers was anti-materiel, because they're much less practical against enemy personnel than, you know, rifles.


Kinda hard to flush someone out of a bunker or a spider hole with a rifle. But fire seems to work really well. In that regard. Also, sometimes when you shoot someone, it's not an immediately fatal or debilitating hit, and it just pisses them off and they shoot back. (In the book Black Hawk Down, one of the soldiers had a finger shot off. This rather irritated the guy something fierce, so he held position and waited for the guy to pop his head back up, and blasted him son as he did).
So even after getting shot, an enemy combatant can still be dangerous. But when all you know is agonizing pain from the flamethrower, you tend to lose concentration rather quickly. Also hard to shoot back when your eyeballs have melted.

I remember in basic, they said the .50 is supposed to be a anti material gun, so we weren't *technically* supposed to shoot people with it.  However, the equipment they wear *is* material. So, I'm not blasting the guy, I'm shooting at the canteen hanging from his chest. And if he *happens* to get hit, oh well.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm a human being who has never been in the military, much less in combat. I am pretty sure that if I had to set other humans on fire in order to save the lives of my friends I would do it and then I would never sleep a peaceful night again for the rest of my life.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jmr61: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

I'm glad I'll never meet you in person.

From the info compiled about the day that Corporal Williams became a real, live hero.

Williams' next and final campaign was at the Battle of Iwo Jima, where he distinguished himself with actions "above and beyond the call of duty", for which he would be awarded the Medal of Honor. On February 21, 1945, he landed on the beach with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines. Williams, by then a corporal, distinguished himself two days later when American tanks, trying to open a lane for infantry, encountered a network of reinforced concrete pillboxes.[5] Pinned down by machine gun fire, his company commander asked one of his men to attach a high explosive charge to a pole and with the support of Williams and his flamethrower and several Marine riflemen, shove the improvised weapon into an opening in the enemy's pillbox. As they fought their way to the pillbox, all of the men, except Williams, became casualties. Undeterred, Williams arrived at the first pillbox, shoved the flamethrower nozzle into the pillbox opening and fired the weapon, killing all of the soldiers inside. He then returned five times to his company area, refueled his weapon, and moved forward to destroy the remaining pillboxes.[3][8][5][6]
Harry Truman congratulates Hershel Williams on being awarded the Medal of Honor, October 5, 1945
Covered by only four riflemen, he fought for four hours under terrific enemy small-arms fire and repeatedly returned to his own lines to prepare demolition charges and obtain serviced flame throwers. He returned to the front, frequently to the rear of hostile emplacements, to wipe out one position after another.[5] At one point, a wisp of smoke alerted him to the air vent of a


That still doesn't make it 'cool' or 'awesome'. The only appropriate tag for anything related to war is 'stupid', or at best 'sad'. Nothing else.  Yes, war at that point was necessary. Yes, people fighting in that war were heroes. But no, it is never, ever, ever, 'awesome'.  Heroes are to be respected and acknowledged, but should first and foremost serve as a warning that things never ever should escalate to the point that that particalur kind of heroism becomes necessary.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

When faced with an enemy that is actively trying to kill you, an enemy that is dug in and fortified, you don't have a lot of choices.
The guys who indiscriminately burned innocent people are criminals, but that's a different discussion


Ya it's not a war crime when the US does it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

this looks interesting everything's ok: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

Someone can correct me but I believe the primary function of flamethrowers was anti-materiel, because they're much less practical against enemy personnel than, you know, rifles.


I think they were more for clearing bunkers, pillboxes, spider holes, and the like.
 
pdieten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, if the Japanese didn't want to get their guys flambéd then perhaps they should have left Pearl Harbor alone. Don't start nothing, ain't gonna be nothing.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SMB2811: DRTFA: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

When faced with an enemy that is actively trying to kill you, an enemy that is dug in and fortified, you don't have a lot of choices.
The guys who indiscriminately burned innocent people are criminals, but that's a different discussion

Ya it's not a war crime when the US does it.


It was not a war crime. Flamethrowers were not forbidden by the Geneva convention (not that the Japanese were signatories  on it anyway). Chemical and biological weapons, both used in China by the Japanese, were considered war crimes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SMB2811: DRTFA: Corn_Fed: Cool, are we going to hear from his victims, who died the most horrible deaths possible, being burned alive? There's no heroism in killing people you don't even know, by burning them alive. I'll reserve my admiration for others.

When faced with an enemy that is actively trying to kill you, an enemy that is dug in and fortified, you don't have a lot of choices.
The guys who indiscriminately burned innocent people are criminals, but that's a different discussion

Ya it's not a war crime when the US does it.


Like oh my gawd, it like totally cool to hate America for bullshiat reasons, like you know?

Go pound sand.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: I'm a human being who has never been in the military, much less in combat. I am pretty sure that if I had to set other humans on fire in order to save the lives of my friends I would do it and then I would never sleep a peaceful night again for the rest of my life.


Lucky they weren't humans, they were nazis and the Asian equivalent.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

this looks interesting everything's ok: I believe the primary function of flamethrowers was anti-materiel, because they're much less practical against enemy personnel than, you know, rifles.


Pillboxes are the one place where the flamethrower is ideal. You can put the nozzle into a gun port, an exhaust vent, or other opening and completely roast the inside of the pillbox. All the people inside either die of burns, suffocation (all the oxygen is consumed by the flames), or they rapidly exit the pillbox (often on fire) where they are mowed down with gunfire.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: He should have been tried for war crimes


Victors don't stand trial for war crimes.
 
