 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Hate to put the drowning trifecta into play here, but when you are in your 20s, don't go chasing waterfalls and end up a PSA   (wtae.com) divider line
30
    More: PSA, Drowning, Somerset County, Pennsylvania, News, Hearst Television, WTAE-TV, E/I, 20-year-old Pittsburgh man, STATE POLICE  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2021 at 4:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much information. No mention of a waterfall at all.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?


Trik: Not much information. No mention of a waterfall at all.


I believe these are the waterfalls connected to the swimming hole in question.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Doesn't look like much but it doesn't take much to drown if you slip and knock yourself out.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?


Worse yet, a farking swimmin' hole.  I've had to deadman float in the Atlantic for like 20 minutes when I got swept out, at age 12, until a surfer could get out to tow me back in.  Do people just jump in water without learning how to swim or summat?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?

Worse yet, a farking swimmin' hole.  I've had to deadman float in the Atlantic for like 20 minutes when I got swept out, at age 12, until a surfer could get out to tow me back in.  Do people just jump in water without learning how to swim or summat?


Yeah, it seems like you would almost have to make a conscious decision to stop breathing and sink. The human body floats just fine.
I grew up on Lake LBJ near Austin and as kids we would regularly night swim 300 yards each way from Sunrise Beach across to a summer camp where we would play on all their crap by the water until the counselors chased us off and then swim back. No life jackets.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: Doesn't look like much but it doesn't take much to drown if you slip and knock yourself out.


Or maybe this place?
SWIMMING-BLUE HOLE-SOMERSET COUNTY PA
Youtube d7dPUS4TQzg
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately just had one here in Cleveland, 16 year old was diving in an old mine where the quarry was being filled to create a water habitat for migratory birds (land was donated to conservancy). He broke into the well posted area, went under while diving and never came back up. Fire and area rescue were there in minutes but unfortunately it takes way less than than to drown, they eventually recovered the body (sucks for the poor guys on the swift water rescue team that have to live with that).
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't swimmers less buoyant in fresh water compared to swimming in salt water? He could've knocked himself out hitting a rock if he slipped.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stuck to the seven digit numbers you're used to
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knocked unconscious, it would seem:

"a male who jumped from a waterfall and did not come back up"
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a great watering hole in one of the places I grew up. We got caught when a girl did a bellyflop from about 25 - 35ft up and knocked herself out.

We got her out of the water and called an ambulance at the cost of getting ticketed for trespassing.

Point is there's a bunch of different ways you can get killed doing this kind of thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 577x260]


"eh, it's been done"

Paul McCartney - Waterfalls (Official Music Video)
Youtube YbvdQBz65tM
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've driven across Pennsylvania many times. I've tried to explore the hellmouth that is Somerset to find any redeeming attributes. Where the running blistering ass is Paint Fownship?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're the Millers Kenny singing Waterfalls!
Youtube mmS8EijNWeU
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?


The police released this sketch created from a composite of eye witness accounts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected this to be one of the first quarry swimming deaths of the year. But a google earth shot of the address ITFA shows no quarry, and is either open land or heavy woods.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the fumes got to him.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is not a boat accident! It wasn't any propeller! It wasn't any coral reef! And it wasn't Jack the Ripper!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?

The police released this sketch created from a composite of eye witness accounts.[Fark user image 600x400]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've driven across Pennsylvania many times. I've tried to explore the hellmouth that is Somerset to find any redeeming attributes. Where the running blistering ass is Paint Fownship?


You mean you've never visited the vibrant metropolis that is Dale?

I have, but only because I was halfway to Pittsburgh when the engine oil light came on and I'd forgotten to put the Subaru quart back in the boot.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?


Under the water.
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Do people just jump in water without learning how to swim or summat?


No.. they get drunk first.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've driven across Pennsylvania many times. I've tried to explore the hellmouth that is Somerset to find any redeeming attributes. Where the running blistering ass is Paint Fownship?


Near Windber
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

robodog: Fire and area rescue were there in minutes but unfortunately it takes way less than than to drown, they eventually recovered the body (sucks for the poor guys on the swift water rescue team that have to live with that).


The zero-visibility recoveries have got to be the worst.

They call it "Braille Diving" - where you descend to the bottom in the area the person is believed to have gone under and feel around as you swim until you finally brush up against the corpse.

I suppose it gets easier each time, but goddamn.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?

The police released this sketch created from a composite of eye witness accounts.[Fark user image 600x400]


In forensic death investigations that's referred to as a "Plinko".
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: dothemath: How the fu*k do you drown in a freshwater lake?

The police released this sketch created from a composite of eye witness accounts.[Fark user image 600x400]

In forensic death investigations that's referred to as a "Plinko".


I love this site.   You can learn so much.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Green Bay has a pretty dangerous waterfall. Known locally as "Death Drop".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The World might be a bit less stressful if rocks were soft.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.