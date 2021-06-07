 Skip to content
 
(Page Six)   This is an outrage royal edition. How dare Prince Harry use his grandmother's nickname for his daughter's first name. This shows a total lack of ... What? The Queen gave him permission? Carry on   (pagesix.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that's a nice name, with meaning for them.

I have a hard time thinking of any of the "press" lower than "royal experts".  Well the news media that constantly quotes them, too.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, at this moment, just make sure Hitler doesn't capture him to install him as a puppet monarch. Otherwise, cue Peter Griffith.

/if only they used half this 'journalism' for the Duke of York
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Yeah, at this moment, just make sure Hitler doesn't capture him to install him as a puppet monarch. Otherwise, cue Peter Griffith.

/if only they used half this 'journalism' for the Duke of York


This!   Where are the "royal experts" on Andrew?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?


The sad thing is that Harry married outside the genepool, way out.   But that is the problem.   Especially with the British (and others) press.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?


Sorry to be the one to tell you, but the war was fought over money and taxes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

potierrh: NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?

Sorry to be the one to tell you, but the war was fought over money and taxes.


NO NEW TAXES!!!

Seems like we fight that same war every single year. :)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somehow this is still that woman's fault.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Somehow this is still that woman's fault.


What does Monica Lewinsky have to do with this?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?


This.

I don't care about the British royal family, especially after what they did to my ancestors not too long ago.
 
brilett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?

The sad thing is that Harry married outside the genepool, way out.   But that is the problem.   Especially with the British (and others) press.


Humans instead of lizards?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


RULE THE WAVES, BRITANNIA!!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a cute nickname he had for his wife. I call mine Sensuous. I say it to her all the times. "Sensuous up, get me a beer!"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't read tabloids.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

potierrh: NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?

Sorry to be the one to tell you, but the war was fought over money and taxes.


I have to admit, if someone was forcing me to read the New York Post - whether it was about the British royals or any other matter - I would fight another war. Luckily we're not there yet.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?


I thought that was just a one-day thing, on Jan. 6
 
IlGreven
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?

The sad thing is that Harry married outside the genepool, way out.   But that is the problem.   Especially with the British (and others) press.


...and we will note that none of the "royal gatekeepers" are of royal blood themselves...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nice job getting out from under her wings, there, Harry.  Glad to see that you've really become your own man who doesn't care what the rest of them think.

Yep.
 
dave0821
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: NewportBarGuy: I thought we fought a whole war just so we'd never have to hear about these inbred farks ever again?

I thought that was just a one-day thing, on Jan. 6


No those were just tourists who wanted to see democracy in action
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Articles in the British press about Harry and Meghan are like candy corn: If I read one after a very long period of not thinking about them, the helpless outrage that the pro-royalists feel is hilariously sweet and satisfying, but if I read more than one it's just disgusting and I hate myself for doing it.
 
northgrave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Re the 2020 Commonwealth Day photo at the bottom:

Harry looks about ready to kill someone!


/ Not sure he needed "permission" to name his kid
// but asking about concerns was certainly courteous and potentially avoided unnecessary drama
/// and seems like the kind of courtesy he would extend
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As long as he asked which shows respect.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: That's a cute nickname he had for his wife. I call mine Sensuous. I say it to her all the times. "Sensuous up, get me a beer!"


I heard that your wife actually prefers to be called Namaste, and responds to the above with "Namaste here".
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Nice job getting out from under her wings, there, Harry.  Glad to see that you've really become your own man who doesn't care what the rest of them think.

Yep.


He wants the perks without the work. Wifey just wants the money and so-called "prestige". Once they fade away she will probably leave him and continue trading on the name and he will return to the family with his tail between his legs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Hey Nurse!: That's a cute nickname he had for his wife. I call mine Sensuous. I say it to her all the times. "Sensuous up, get me a beer!"

I heard that your wife actually prefers to be called Namaste, and responds to the above with "Namaste here".


"Miss Jackson, if you're Namaste."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Harry and Meghan hatred is sickening, particularly the different standards they have for Meghan vs those for Kate. A particularly ridiculous example: they had a glowing statement about Kate's adorable avocado cravings while pregnant vs Meghan's self-centered and attention-whoring "cravings" for avocados while pregnant.
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mofa: The Harry and Meghan hatred is sickening, particularly the different standards they have for Meghan vs those for Kate. A particularly ridiculous example: they had a glowing statement about Kate's adorable avocado cravings while pregnant vs Meghan's self-centered and attention-whoring "cravings" for avocados while pregnant.


Duh!!!
Megan isn't allowed to like what Kate likes
It's not that hard to understand.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

catmandu: NephilimNexus: Nice job getting out from under her wings, there, Harry.  Glad to see that you've really become your own man who doesn't care what the rest of them think.

Yep.

He wants the perks without the work. Wifey just wants the money and so-called "prestige". Once they fade away she will probably leave him and continue trading on the name and he will return to the family with his tail between his legs.


See that^^^

That's some passive aggressive bullshiat right there.

Dafuq do YOU care?
Like they give a shiat about your worthless take on the situation. He is STILL who is and she will ALWAYS be the Duchess of Cambridge while you will remain a person of Walmart for eternity, like your forefathers and unfortunate offspring.
DEAL WITH IT!
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

northgrave: Re the 2020 Commonwealth Day photo at the bottom:

Harry looks about ready to kill someone!


Someone told him "no".
 
NobleHam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh, that's a nice name, with meaning for them.

I have a hard time thinking of any of the "press" lower than "royal experts".  Well the news media that constantly quotes them, too.


I think most "royalty experts" like to imagine it's the 1700s and if they suck up hard enough and act snooty enough, they might become favourites and lords/ladies of the bedchamber.

Basically they are dying to wipe the Queen's ass.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mofa: The Harry and Meghan hatred is sickening, particularly the different standards they have for Meghan vs those for Kate. A particularly ridiculous example: they had a glowing statement about Kate's adorable avocado cravings while pregnant vs Meghan's self-centered and attention-whoring "cravings" for avocados while pregnant.


Well, avocados are a rather exotic fruit, you know. Do we really even believe that Meghan only wanted them while pregnant, or is that the sort of thing she eats all the time?
 
