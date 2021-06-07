 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Feds say LAX baggage handlers recreated "3 Kings" without the drawn out Iraq subplot, exploding Nerf footballs, & still never got their Lexus convertibles, neither   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Two cargo handlers at Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested and accused of carrying out an old-school gold heist. In a statement, the Justice Department said Marlon Moody, 38, and Brian Benson, 35, were arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning and charged with conspiracy and theft of a foreign shipment. The feds allege that, last month, the pair were helping to process a shipment of 2,000 gold bars at LAX-but one box was recorded missing. Moody allegedly found the missing box the next morning and removed four of the bars, each valued at around $56,000, and Benson picked up Moody later that day. They allegedly texted each other about the bars while in the vehicle with other employees, and then Moody allegedly gave Benson one bar. Moody then allegedly gave a bar to a relative and buried the other two in his yard. All four gold bars were recovered by the FBI within two weeks.

Worst. Heist. Ever.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If You Leave Me Now" in "Three Kings"
Youtube SqnCOs0X7Hc
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Quality flick
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fu*k it, I would have done the same thing. In a less stupid way.

Still, its pretty fu*ked up that they will probably get ten times the sentence than any of the wall street fu*k faces that cratered the world economy in 08.
 
