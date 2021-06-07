 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   When hiding bodies in a lake, try to at least choose one that doesn't drain completely every few years
foo monkey [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Oh, now you tell me.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
The best watery grave around Boston was an old quarry that was filled with dirt excavated during the Big Dig. Authorities dove to look for bodies before filling it in but the water was too murky to find them all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
I felt this.

I also drain completely every few years and want to hide my body.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  
That has led to large portions of the lake being far drier than usual. No lies detected
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
How did I know this would be about Lake Jackson?

I grew up on those shores.

/I did not hide any bodies in it.
 
Northern
34 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The best watery grave around Boston was an old quarry that was filled with dirt excavated during the Big Dig. Authorities dove to look for bodies before filling it in but the water was too murky to find them all.


Back in the 90s someone saw a woman jump from the bridge from KY into Cincinnati Ohio.  The mayor ordered a search, and they pulled up five bodies that did not match the description of the jumper.  At that point they stopped searching.
There must be a dozen mass grave sites out there from Whitey Bulger.  Lots of muddy corpses at the bottom of the Mystic and Charles rivers.
/Charles Stuart approves
 
Magnanimous_J
34 minutes ago  
The documentary series "Nip/Tuck" lead me to believe that gators will immediately devour any evidence of bodies mere seconds after being dumped in a swamp.
 
Fano
34 minutes ago  
You mean at the Dirty Dancing Resort?
 
The5thElement
33 minutes ago  
May want to pick something a bit deeper than 6 feet also. Not that I would know anything about that.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
32 minutes ago  
Kinda interested in what turns up in Lake Mead in a decade or so...
 
DerAppie
31 minutes ago  
Every few years? If I went undetected for 6 months after dumping a body in the water, rather than just dumping it at a hog farm like usual, I wouldn't be too worried about the cops finding anything useful.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
30 minutes ago  
I heard from the Chippewa on down that Lake Superior doesn't give up it's dead.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

The5thElement: May want to pick something a bit deeper than 6 feet also. Not that I would know anything about that.


it's a big lake and those six feet would be marshy and covered up by water plants typically, so it's enough

until the lake drains
 
HighlanderRPI
29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry Lake Jackson (ooh) I am for real
Never meant to dump those bodies
I apologize a trillion times
 
HappySeahorse
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  
Hiding bodies in a lake? Lol, amateurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
28 minutes ago  

Northern: ZAZ: The best watery grave around Boston was an old quarry that was filled with dirt excavated during the Big Dig. Authorities dove to look for bodies before filling it in but the water was too murky to find them all.

Back in the 90s someone saw a woman jump from the bridge from KY into Cincinnati Ohio.  The mayor ordered a search, and they pulled up five bodies that did not match the description of the jumper.  At that point they stopped searching.
There must be a dozen mass grave sites out there from Whitey Bulger.  Lots of muddy corpses at the bottom of the Mystic and Charles rivers.
/Charles Stuart approves


Catfish probably got her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
28 minutes ago  

Northern: ZAZ: The best watery grave around Boston was an old quarry that was filled with dirt excavated during the Big Dig. Authorities dove to look for bodies before filling it in but the water was too murky to find them all.

Back in the 90s someone saw a woman jump from the bridge from KY into Cincinnati Ohio.  The mayor ordered a search, and they pulled up five bodies that did not match the description of the jumper.  At that point they stopped searching.
There must be a dozen mass grave sites out there from Whitey Bulger.  Lots of muddy corpses at the bottom of the Mystic and Charles rivers.
/Charles Stuart approves


Kinda makes what happened to ol Whitey in prison (old & decrepit, wheelchair bound, getting the living sh*t beaten out of him by cons with iron fists and shut mouths) seem not so bad.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
22 minutes ago  
Dumbass.  You cover the body in salmon oil and feed it to the tigers.  The Florida way.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  
medius:

/I did not hide any bodies in it.

That's exact what someone who did hide bodies in it would say.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
19 minutes ago  

medius: How did I know this would be about Lake Jackson?

I grew up on those shores.

/I did not hide any bodies in it.


You hid these bodies in there didn't you?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  

The5thElement: May want to pick something a bit deeper than 6 feet also. Not that I would know anything about that.


And not near the friggin' boat launch.
 
FLMountainMan
15 minutes ago  
I live on this "lake".  Bought it during good times.

And while I didn't see medius dump the bodies, I didn't not see him dump the bodies.
 
coscausticevil
11 minutes ago  
According to the article, there is no evidence bodies were dumped. Just heads.
 
special20
11 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: The5thElement: May want to pick something a bit deeper than 6 feet also. Not that I would know anything about that.

And not near the friggin' boat launch.


You know, when your buddy chokes on his own vomit from drinking too much, and you almost forget to toss him overboard just before you reach to boat ramp... I mean, at night it's not that easy to see, and you can't just randomly dump old Clem just anywhere...

So I've heard.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

akya: Kinda interested in what turns up in Lake Mead in a decade or so...


The mob is too.
 
menschenfresser
4 minutes ago  
Or at least put the body in when the lake won't thaw for months.

(for best results, use da woodchipper you betcha now)

/Minnesotan
 
