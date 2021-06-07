 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What does it take for a comic strip artist specializing in captioning pictures of birds with crude messages to get kicked out of a virtual corporate event? Let's find out
74
    Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

74 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...[looks around]...where's Matty?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how come I don't get it?
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: how come I don't get it?


I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is this shiat about?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping this was Garri-insane and him joining MyPillow Guy on the NoLetIn List.

His "Gray Jogging Pants" "cartoon" was "too much" even "for" the "MAGAs"


/repressed image forming in my head
//I need a steel q-tip
///too late
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: how come I don't get it?


Like, the joke, or whatever? Because if that's what you mean -- I don't get it either.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what got me banned from Twitter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: how come I don't get it?


How come this was greened?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: smed7: how come I don't get it?

I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: how come I don't get it?


He's a cartoonist who draws birds with captions like this:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wat?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: smed7: how come I don't get it?

How come this was greened?


eat farts.
that's how.


that twitter thread gave me a sensible chuckle.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: dave0821: smed7: how come I don't get it?

I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


Ohhhh a guy who draws shiatty memes
Meh
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed. Hope he gets to use the Elmo puppet a few times in video conferences before getting tossed.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it help to know what a DTC Marketer is?

Because not knowing does not, fyi.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He's a cartoonist who draws birds with captions like this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: smed7: how come I don't get it?

I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning


Professional shiat-poster gets unintentionally invited to webinar for CEO-bros to circle jerk each other over how good they are at "marketing." Uses his invite to write nonsense reviews and generally shiat-post.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker

Sorry.  I just used my last e-mail stamp to send you this message.

I don't have a forward button.  There's Page Up.  Will that work?

I already did.  Please check your Spam folder

Your boss said it was cool for me to join.

Walt Disney wants me to attend in his place.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only enough room for one bird cartoonist on this planet thank you very much
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Does it help to know what a DTC Marketer is?

Because not knowing does not, fyi.


I'm guessing its "direct to consumer." IE the assholes that cold call you to buy shiat over the phone.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Does it help to know what a DTC Marketer is?

Because not knowing does not, fyi.


Direct-to-consumer
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: OccamsWhiskers: Does it help to know what a DTC Marketer is?

Because not knowing does not, fyi.

I'm guessing its "direct to consumer." IE the assholes that cold call you to buy shiat over the phone.


actually it's pharma types.  Ads for prescription meds and the like.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought at first it was this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: dave0821: smed7: how come I don't get it?

I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning

Professional shiat-poster gets unintentionally invited to webinar for CEO-bros to circle jerk each other over how good they are at "marketing." Uses his invite to write nonsense reviews and generally shiat-post.


Oh I see.  He's an asshole.  What's his Fark handle?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: There is only enough room for one bird cartoonist on this planet thank you very much
[Fark user image image 208x242]


Disagree.

birdandmoon.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need some coffee followed by a vodka chaser now. This is just dumb
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: dave0821: smed7: how come I don't get it?

I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning

Professional shiat-poster gets unintentionally invited to webinar for CEO-bros to circle jerk each other over how good they are at "marketing." Uses his invite to write nonsense reviews and generally shiat-post.


So should I clear my schedule then?
I mean it's a pretty full day there's some paint that needs to be watched or I'm guessing it won't dry.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tman144: dave0821: smed7: how come I don't get it?

I don't get it either. And I've had my coffee this morning

Professional shiat-poster gets unintentionally invited to webinar for CEO-bros to circle jerk each other over how good they are at "marketing." Uses his invite to write nonsense reviews and generally shiat-post.


Perfect summary. I knew it would be him when I read the headline.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Drew turned him in already
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: smed7: how come I don't get it?

He's a cartoonist who draws birds with captions like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


He also does Swear Trek:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: OccamsWhiskers: Does it help to know what a DTC Marketer is?

Because not knowing does not, fyi.

I'm guessing its "direct to consumer." IE the assholes that cold call you to buy shiat over the phone.


Thanks, everyone!

Knowing that does not seem to reveal any amusement. Not even bemusement, so it's not that I'm not trying.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so a lot of his drawings are on the level of the "I can only please one person per day" image memes my aunts share on Facebook, but I would consider getting a print of this one for my office or my basement or something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: smed7: how come I don't get it?

He's a cartoonist who draws birds with captions like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


The images look like O'Reilly Media book cover images.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This requires too much effort on my part to get it, so I'm skipping it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this just had to be about effinbirds. I love his stuff.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed it.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tman144:

Which is brilliant, gave him a good opportunity to promote his brand.

How many of us here are just finding out about his stuff?

See it worked.

Just not in the way the organization wanted
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I knew this just had to be about effinbirds. I love his stuff.


Username checks out.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dave0821:

Ohhhh a guy who draws shiatty memes
Meh

[That's The Joke.jpg]

How in heck did a relatively-successful (given that he has deals for a book and joke-a-day calendar) get invited to a DTC conference without some sloppy work from the inviter?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
powhound:

Just dumb is just fine.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I knew this just had to be about effinbirds. I love his stuff.

Username checks out.


My "I Am A God Damned Delight" hoodie from his site is possibly my favorite article of clothing ever.

Not like you asked or anything. Just saying.
 
abbarach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Does it help to know what a DTC Marketer is?

Because not knowing does not, fyi.


Direct To Consumer.  Otherwise known as "Influencers"
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Walker: smed7: how come I don't get it?

He's a cartoonist who draws birds with captions like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]

The images look like O'Reilly Media book cover images.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 339x499]


I love those books.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Birdmarked

If I get out of this noisy room today alive and still employed, I'll order a copy of that "Look at this Cluster...."
 
dave0821
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

espiaboricua: dave0821:

Ohhhh a guy who draws shiatty memes
Meh

[That's The Joke.jpg]

How in heck did a relatively-successful (given that he has deals for a book and joke-a-day calendar) get invited to a DTC conference without some sloppy work from the inviter?


If I had to put any effort into it.
And I won't
I'd just say his email was scraped from Twitter or on a list
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Callous: Walker: smed7: how come I don't get it?

He's a cartoonist who draws birds with captions like this:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]

The images look like O'Reilly Media book cover images.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 339x499]

I love those books.

[Fark user image 333x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

smed7: how come I don't get it?


Did I accidentally click on the "relationship help" chat?
 
